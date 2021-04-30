The decision by the Town of Torrey Planning Board to approve the bitcoin mining expansion proposed by Greenidge Generation in Dresden — without requiring a thorough environmental assessment — was disappointing but not really surprising.
The group already had voted once in favor of the proposal and was expected to ignore the advice of the Yates County Planning Board. The Yates planners recommended against town approval of Greenidge’s plan.
And ignore it the town planners did, voting 4-1 to give their blessing to a big increase in bitcoin mining.
What was surprising was the Torrey board’s weak plea that its hands were tied and it was legally helpless to require a study.
I don’t buy it.
Let’s see what sort of Cirque de Soleil-like legal gymnastics the town performs if some enterprising marijuana dispensary tries to set up shop in the Town of Torrey. Imagine the screeching for a microscopic environmental review of every niggling detail right down to the color of the building and the shade of tint on windows.
And especially any exhaust systems.
The Greenidge project will add four buildings to the power plant site, each about 5,000 square feet. That’s not the issue.
It’s that inside there will be collectively more than 20,000 computers running full tilt as part of the bitcoin operation already on site that has nearly 8,000 computers humming along.
That’s a lot of heat being generated and dumped into Seneca Lake.
Greenidge officials tout the addition of a dozen or so power plant jobs as well as unspecified increases in tax revenues to local governments as benefits.
(Note to tax collectors: You probably shouldn’t accept tax payments in bitcoin.)
Opponents’ laundry list of concerns includes increased noise from clacking computers, air pollution, a boost in greenhouse gases, and the likelihood of more algal blooms from a big increase in warm-to-hot water pushed from the plant into Seneca Lake. The warmed water is a byproduct of keeping all those computers cooled down.
That Greenidge wants to maximize profits for its corporate shareholders through this bitcoin scheme is understandable. It’s a business, not a charity.
But just like in the case of Crestwood Midstream’s liquid propane gas storage proposal, the proposed garbage incinerator in Romulus, or the trash recycling facility in Cayuta, Finger Lakes residents find themselves forced to play the role of environmental and economic protectors.
Again.
Government and regulators have simply let them down.
Again.
At a minimum, the Town of Torrey should have required a full environmental impact study. If they believed their legal hands were tied, they could have asked Greenidge to do one anyway. If Greenidge refused, it would have spoken volumes about its confidence in the expansion proposal.
And the New York Department of Environmental Conservation? It should have pulled up its regulatory suspenders and supported a formal look-see at the issues the public is very concerned about.
Why is it that citizens have to be the monitors of such proposed growth activities instead of the people elected or hired to do so?
An environmental impact report/study might conclude that the sound protection proposed by Greenidge is, in fact, sufficient to muffle the annoying hum pointed to by residents as a problem with the 8,000 computers already on site.
Or, it might not.
Such a study could also suggest mitigation measures for air pollution and other issues such as the greatly increased volume of hot water that will go into Seneca Lake. Among those mitigations could be state-of-the-art monitoring systems of noise, air pollution, and water temperature available to the public online and in real time.
Given how profitable bitcoin mining is reported to be, Greenidge could afford funding an environmental study and plenty of monitors.
And our elected officials and regulators should be insisting on it too.