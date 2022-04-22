Public hearings are a familiar and routine part of government and regulatory agency operations. Their purpose is simple: Get public input. Input into proposed budgets, new commercial and industrial developments (or changes to existing ones), amendments to existing laws and regulations, school issues … just about anything else of public concern.
Public input is essential for democracy.
But far too often the public is forced to play a frustrating game of bureaucratic “Where’s Waldo” to get the information needed to give informed input.
A timely case in point is the in-process environmental review of a proposed 40-plus-acre expansion of the Hakes C&D Landfill in Steuben County.
While managing the permit application for Casella Waste Systems’ plans, the state Department of Environmental Conservation is being accused of keeping critical documents and studies under wraps. Activists who want to make informed comments say they are, deliberately, being kept in the dark.
The entire byzantine mess is detailed thoroughly in a mid-April issue of “Water Front,” a web-based newsletter published by Watkins Glen journalist Peter Mantius. He points out in one eyebrow-arching section that the project’s Environmental Impact Statement will not include a look-see at the landfill’s importation of suspected radioactive drill cuttings from natural gas wells in Pennsylvania.
Excuse me?
That means anyone commenting about the cuttings and any lurking radioactive dangers will have no recognized authoritative source on which to base remarks. The DEC seems to prefer to bury the cuttings’ data in a bureaucratic landfill.
Public concern should be sufficient to trigger a thorough review. True, some citizen might use the data from that to argue against the issuance of a permit or suggest mitigations — as it should be and as it should work. Information, then action, whether supporting or opposing — for which the public hearing/comment process is designed.
I once witnessed a jaw-dropping example of bureaucratic-political arrogance at a Reading town Planning Board public hearing about a proposal for above-ground storage of liquid propane gas in 30,000-gallon tanks. The hearing was held during the years the Crestwood Midstream proposal to store LPG in salt caverns was front-page news.
The planning board chairman’s call for public comments drew plenty of speakers, but all comments were questions because no details had been published in a tiny legal notice announcing the hearing. The audience wanted information.
Even so, the board imperiously refused to answer a single question.
“We are only here to listen to you,” the chairman said repeatedly.
Incredibly, he also refused to call on the applicants proposing the project. They were sitting comfortably in the audience clutching a stack of blueprints, maps, schematics and a detailed site plan.
One word from the board and they could have answered questions to inform a hearing room full of concerned citizens.
After closing the public hearing, planning board members chatted among themselves about the specific details the public had repeatedly inquired: safety issues, increases in propane truck traffic, concerns about the industrial facility closeness to neighboring homes — but by then, the public was not allowed to comment.
Unsurprisingly, the planning board approved the project unanimously — without comment.
The Reading Planning Board’s shameful disdain for its citizenry made a mockery of the public hearing process.
So does the DEC’s bungling of the Hakes Landfill EIS by not providing a complete review of the project, looking at all matters of public concern, and sharing all data with the public. All data, not just select bits the permit applicant and the state agency are comfortable revealing.
For any public hearing process to work, members of the public need to know — fully — what they are commenting on.
It’s obvious. And necessary.