Regular visits to the U.S. Post Office are part of my near-daily routine, right there with a public library stop and grabbing tea at a local coffee shop.
I dispatch 10-15 pieces of mail per week: personal letters, bill payments, and an assortment of other snail-mail bits and bobs.
For decades, my outgoing mail has made it safely to its intended recipients without incident. It figures the one time it didn’t, it would prove to be an epic fail.
Epic.
After spending weeks preparing income tax documents for my out-of-state tax guru, I packed it up and sent it via USPS Priority Mail, well ahead of my accountant’s deadline. Even though the packet was addressed correctly to her office address (confirmed by my friendly local postal clerk), the postal carrier on the delivery end couldn’t find the address. Instead, the carrier stamped it “return to sender,” relegating it to a USPS black hole of returned mail from which letters and packages sometimes emerge, sometimes not.
That last tidbit comes from a postal clerk I chatted with about my dilemma. He called the USPS return-mail system “the spin cycle,” a clear reference to how washing machines and clothes dryers mysteriously can make one sock disappear.
The other disheartening piece of USPS intel I picked up was that while priority mail might be speedy when headed to an addressee, it sheds any hint of priority status or urgency when marked “Return to Sender.”
If this missing package were a birthday card, a congratulatory note to Kenneth Branagh for his amazing new film “Belfast,” or a request for written information about new wineries in the Finger Lakes, it would be annoying — but hardly reason to panic. However, this package contains a thick sheaf of W2s, 1099s, assorted forms, tax-related documents, and a lengthy questionnaire prepared for my accountant to peruse in preparing my state and federal returns.
As you already guessed, I did not retain copies of those official forms in my haste to be done with my end of the tax-return process, but please, stifle any impulse to add your voice to the chorus of folks who have already chastised me for not making copies. That part of this epic fail is clearly on me, not the USPS.
So now what?
I will have to wait — as patiently as possible — for the USPS return-mail spin cycle to spit out my errant tax package and return it to me.
If it gets back sometime in the next week, I can resend it via some none-USPS messenger — after making copies of everything in the envelope.
And if the package doesn’t make a timely return or simply remains missing? It’s possible I can apply for an extension to file my taxes. As comforting as that is, it triggers an agonizing process of requesting replacement forms for everything that was in the envelope the USPS postal carrier was unable to deliver.
It’s hardly ideal, but as my wife is fond of saying, “It’s not the end of the world.”
Indeed. It doesn’t feel that way to me.
As I write this cautionary tale, I just saw an “informed delivery” email from the USPS pop up. I get an email daily indicating what letters or packages I can expect to be dropped off today.
No joy.
The in-transit, return-to-sender tax package is apparently still somewhere in the ever-churning USPS spin cycle — and, hopefully, not going to the land of where one sock lives.