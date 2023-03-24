Like many upstate New York snowbirds, a vacation week in less-intense cold winter weather got me on the road again.
Southern California’s desert region seemed ideal, particularly after getting battered in Northern California almost daily since Jan. 1 by atmospheric rivers dumping record amounts of rainfall at low elevations and snow in the mountains.
My escape from precipitation came with a bonus. I was able to hook up with a writers’ conference that included trips to desert landmarks that draw throngs of visitors during the relatively cool winter weather. Some places I visited are so hot in the summer that even rattlesnakes and scorpions seek shade during the day.
For the record, I didn’t see any of these creatures. Just fine by me.
American deserts get a bad rap. They’re dry, often blisteringly hot or icy cold. And, the common belief is they are devoid of life except for biting-stinging things. The weather extremes held for the California desert, where I wandered with a group aptly called Wanderland Writers. But, there is lots of less dangerous life, like migrating birds and quite a few hardy humans. The biggest bonus of the heavy rains this year prompted a desert bloom of amazing flowers.
One stop was the Salton Sea, which isn’t a sea at all. It’s a massive, landlocked lake — 35 miles long and 15 miles wide — created accidentally in the early years of the 20th century. An unusually wet winter in 1905 caused the Colorado River to overflow into the basin for 16 months, raising water levels high enough to overwhelm businesses and inundate communities.
At the oddly named Bombay Beach on the shore, about 200 people today reside at what was once a reportedly thriving resort area with access to the sea. But that cheery vision faded in the 1970s as the lake receded, the salty water got even more salty, and almost all of the fish died off. The resort, simply, went poof.
But in its wake, artists and people — think bohemians — moved in to create quirky art projects scattered across a flat sand beach. One of the Wanderland writers observed that the Bombay Beach art, houses and community structures look a lot like Burning Man but without the crowds.
Not far away, two other enclaves have a desert/artist vibe: Salvation Mountain and East Jesus.
Salvation Mountain is a labyrinth of colorful construction with — no surprise here — a Christian theme. In a shaded area at the foot of the massive, manmade mountain, the chatter among artists and tourists was less proselytizing and more focused on how the mountain was built and is maintained.
Nearby East Jesus is a compact collection of art in one corner of a larger community called Slab City. Slab City is mostly a collection of non-functioning RVs and improvised housing. When we visited the East Jesus art space, there were six people in semi-permanent residence who said they would be leaving when it got too hot.
Unlike Salvation Mountain, this community’s name has no ecclesiastical connection. East Jesus is named because of its remoteness.
It’s clear the remoteness allows these desert residents to be as whimsical as they want in the living arrangements and the art they create. And, it’s peaceful. The nearby Southern California hubbub seems continents away when you stand in the desert stillness.
The desert has been tamed in many places, of course. Palm Springs served as my basecamp for travels. It’s a very un-desert place with upscale restaurants, rows of touristy hotels and motels, and golf courses seemingly everywhere. Even there, the desert is a looming presence looking over the city’s shoulder, just beyond manicured lawns and golfing greens and ever-present palm trees. If water suddenly was not available, Palm Springs would return to sand scrub brush.
My time in the desert was too short. My time with other writers, too limited. Perhaps next winter I’ll be going back — and not just to escape the rain.