Twenty.
That’s how many times I have moved since my early 20s.
Getting college degrees, working as a journalist at six newspapers, teaching at two universities and the simple desire for a change of scenery contributed to this gypsy-like lifestyle over the decades.
My four, now-adult children all can spin tales of packing up their belongings at the drop of a hat when Dad came home and announced, “Hey guys. Guess what? We’re moving.”
They knew “Guess what?” was the cue to move quickly to ensure favorite possessions would be included in boxes packed for the latest family odyssey.
Through those multiple moves I developed a well-honed organizational strategy for pulling up stakes and landing in another place. It calls for packing methodically room by room, closet by closet and drawer by drawer.
The underlying concept is simple: Completely clear and clean a small area before moving on to the next.
But in my 21st move this past week, I had a moving epiphany as I watched my wife packing the house in preparation for the professional movers.
Instead of going slowly from one drawer to another, closet to closet or even room by room, she used a whirlwind, gestalt approach that — at first — had me terrified.
Because of our real estate contract, we had an extremely short window to pack up and leave a home we had lived in for five years. For folks familiar with how this works, the “closing” was in 14 days. But the first of those 14 days you sign the papers. On the tail end, movers take up a full day and professional cleaners another.
So you really have just 11 real days to pack and move.
It’s a sprint not a marathon.
I immediately started methodically packing my office. I went book-by-book, file drawer-by-file drawer. My wife tackled the balance of the house outside my 10-by-12 writing retreat.
When we took our first break that day, I discovered my wife had — in a flash — created what looked like mini-cauldrons of chaos about the house. Clothes were in piles, the kitchen countertops had a mélange of small appliances, cooking utensils and food containers. Other household items, artwork and equipment seemed to be placed willy-nilly here and there from the living room to the bedrooms to the bathrooms.
My blood pressure spiked until I remembered a TED Talk by Sir Kenneth Robinson.
In a treatise about education, he pointed out that women are exponentially more nimble than men at multitasking. Watch any young mother with young children at a supermarket if you doubt him.
So, swallowing my anxiety, I stifled any comments and kept my doubts to myself.
With just 11 days and counting, a family feud over packing styles was the last thing we needed.
You have probably already guessed the punchline.
On the morning of the final day of packing before the movers showed up, I sat in near panic, still organizing file folders into just the right-sized boxes. Unpacked books were stacked in near Dewey Decimal order. Memorabilia were waiting for me to decide which to take to a short-term rental.
None of my clothes were packed, however.
When I emerged from my office, my wife had the kitchen, living room, her office and assorted closets 99 percent ready for the movers as she casually made us lunch with utensils and food she had carefully set aside as she packed.
Chaos had morphed into order.
And my lunch that day? Mostly humble pie, eaten gratefully knowing she would help me pack the rest of my office.