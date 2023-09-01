My total attention this week is on the town of Thurston in Steuben County, where the town board is poised to ban spreading treated sewage — also known as “biosolids” — on farmland as a fertilizer.
A vote on Local Law 3 to enact the town ban is planned for September.
The ban is a response to citizen complaints that water wells are reportedly being polluted by PFAS (known as “forever chemicals”) in the sewage sludge.
The Thurston town board’s pro-citizen reaction is a refreshing contrast to the town of Seneca Falls, where a majority of the board supports Seneca Meadows Inc.’s plan to make the largest landfill in New York state even more massive. The Seneca Falls board remains a fan of the landfill’s growth plans, despite years of citizen complaints about nauseating odors, truck traffic, air pollution, and leaking leachate.
The $173 million being dangled by the landfill — to be paid in a proposed host agreement to the town — might be why the board is willing to hold its nose.
Literally and figuratively.
It takes a healthy dose of courage for local government officials like Thurston’s to stand up to state officials and wealthy corporations, particularly when the two are working in concert. In Thurston, the state Department of Environmental Conservation is siding with the Casella Corp. The company acquired leases for about 2,700 acres of farmland, where it reportedly will be spreading biosolids trucked in from New York City. Casella has an application pending with the DEC to allow that sludge spreading.
At a public hearing Monday about Thurston’s proposed law, a Casella representative defended the sludge-spreading practice. “PFAS is everywhere,” Larry Shilling said. “It’s in everybody’s water. We know that. There is no link, directly, to sewage sludge application.”
Really?
Well, Larry, if PFAS can be found everywhere, then it follows tons of concentrated sewage sludge spread on fields would certainly be loaded with it too, right? And, if the PFAS contained in the widely applied sludge got into the ground water, it just might seep into water wells. Yes?
Unsurprisingly, one speaker warned the town would face legal action if it approves the proposed ban. “Let’s face it. The town of Thurston is likely to wind up in court over this issue,” said Janet Thigpen, chair of the Steuben County Water Quality Coordinating Committee.
True dat. It’s already in motion.
A letter to Richard Ball, the commissioner of the state Department of Agriculture and Markets, from Casella set the stage for a court challenge.
“This local law has been categorized as a Type 1 State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR) action,” Casella’s Mary C. Rayeski wrote Aug. 23. “Troublingly, the SEQR documents ... fail to acknowledge any adverse environmental impacts from the ban of organic fertilizer. These issues need to be identified and vetted through the SEQR process, with proper notice to and involvement of involved and interested state agencies.”
It would be ironic if a state law designed to protect the environment was used as leverage to invalidate a local town law meant to protect the environment.
Farfetched? Yes, except that’s pretty much what happened in June when a Seneca County judge ruled that a local town law requiring the Seneca Meadows landfill to close was invalid — because it failed to follow SEQR properly.
How that might play out here is murky. But what’s clear is Thurston’s town board wants to protect it citizens by establishing stricter environmental standards than the DEC’s.
“We do not believe that DEC standards are sufficient to protect the town residents and the environment from the harms caused by sewage sludge spreading,” town Supervisor Michael Volino wrote to Ball.
Go Thurston!