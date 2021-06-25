Optimists see the just-arrived, 2021 summer as a return to normal Finger Lakes life.
But really, it’s a new normal.
There is the resurgence of popular events canceled last year because of COVID-19.
The Seneca County Fair, a panoply of events at Watkins Glen International, and the Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association annual dinner & fundraiser in September all are gearing up among others.
Musicians who perform live at venues around the Finger Lakes are positively giddy as they play in-person gigs again after being limited to Zoom and social media performances. Open mic nights are drawing big crowds at many locations.
Wineries and restaurants report serving patrons at a faster clip than before the pandemic.
But some of the popular events in Schuyler County — historic and nostalgic events such as the Watkins Glen Waterfront Festival and Hector Fair — will skip another summer, much to the disappointment of organizers and fans. The Watkins Glen Italian Festival is scheduled to reappear but exactly in what form and how large is unclear at the moment.
It shows that there are still some speed bumps.
The upside is that the economy is on the upswing and maybe favorite events will return by next season, showing that the Finger Lakes survived the pandemic better than many communities around New York state.
Tourists are reportedly flooding back in droves. The sounds of construction projects — commercial and residential — can be heard around the region. And there’s hope the federal government will eventually agree on spending serious dollars for infrastructure of all kinds.
That all adds up to good news.
But many businesses continue to struggle with serious supply chain issues. In the automotive repair industry, what was once a quick phone call to a local auto supply warehouse for instant delivery of parts can now stretch for days. Maybe weeks.
And have you tried to rent a car to travel this summer? If tourists can somehow find a vehicle to rent, they are getting a nasty case of sticker shock.
The serious shortage of autos and other vehicles to rent is the result of major rental companies selling off more than 750,000 vehicles from their fleets at the outset of COVID-19. Consumers had stopped renting and rental companies dumped inventory to save money.
It’s predicted it will take until sometime in 2022 to get the fleet numbers back up to 2020 levels. Automakers are suffering from a lack of supplies needed to manufacture new vehicles.
And that hike in car rental prices? It’s supply-and-demand capitalism. In major cities, car rental prices are reported double what they were pre-pandemic.
Airlines are playing catchup, too. The number of flights coming into the region (including direct flights like from San Francisco to JFK) are far fewer than pre-pandemic.
The gradually fading pandemic in the U.S. is a wildcard, too, with a high degree of unease about COVID-19 among some people, even those who are fully vaccinated. Confusion about whether to mask up or not continues.
And the summer might prove to be a hot one, politically.
Many Finger Lakes communities continue to wrestle with the idea of shifting some monies from regular police department budgets to instead spend the funds on social service agencies.
The push and pull between those who want to move money from police departments — and those who don’t — is getting increasingly testy.
But amid these clouds, a buoyant sense of things improving seems dominant.
And despite recent summer storm clouds, some powerful high winds and rains, on balance even the weather seems to be giving reason to be optimistic.
The 2021 summer will provide a mixed bag for everyone. But after 2020, it’s a mixed bag most people aren’t going to complain about.