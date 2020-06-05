Since coronavirus/COVID-19 surged in the U.S., we have become a nation of amateur epidemiologists.
With implementation of health departments’ and governments’ stay-at-home, shelter-in-place orders, we have had plenty of time in our armchairs to read up on pandemics past, present and potential.
My eyes ache from reading about vectors of infection, asymptomatic transmission, herd immunity and a blizzard of detailed analyses about how pandemics begin, spread and — we hope — fade away.
But the medical side of the pandemic has been nearly eclipsed in recent weeks by a national tug-of-war between health experts and economic boosters. Stated simply, how quickly should state governments allow shuttered businesses to reopen? How much risk to public health will there be?
These are tricky questions. Some answers are coming from states with politicians willing to risk citizen health to keep potential voters happy and to put the economy above the health of constituents.
At the south end of Seneca Lake we can add a jaw-dropping display of political grandstanding.
In Schuyler County last week, two village mayors announced they would no longer recognize the authority of the Governor of New York state when it comes to the reopening process.
Watkins Glen Mayor Luke Leszyk and Odessa Mayor Gerry Messmer separately urged businesses to reopen and ignore a state-announced delay in implementation of NY’s Phase 2 of the reopening process.
“Despite the indecision of our governor and their lack of guidance, I would say that we are officially in Phase 2 of reopening,” Leszyk wrote on his personal Facebook page. “I would like to include outdoor seating for our restaurants, though that wasn’t included, but I feel makes sense.”
Makes sense?
Maybe to an amateur epidemiologist.
The Odessa mayor’s stated political disagreement was more strident.
“The Governor’s office is dragging their feet, and quite frankly, have no authority over Odessa or private businesses, so we will open using current CDC guidance...” Messmer said on the Village of Odessa’s official Facebook page.
No authority?
Wrong!
Then he doubled down on that head-slapper in a local media interview.
“People were counting on opening. The Governor can’t keep jerking people around,” Messmer said. “He’s acting like King Cuomo. I think it’s bogus. He’s showing a complete lack of leadership.”
The mayors of these two villages are entitled to their personal opinions about the performance of New York’s Governor but not what state regulations and laws their municipalities are required to follow.
This kind of political bluster and anti-health authority rhetoric — echoed in many states — is very alarming.
Why?
Imagine if the just-approved NY Phase 2 reopening sparks a dramatic increase of COVID-19 cases in coming weeks, signaling the beginning of just the kind of overwhelming health crisis the governor and state have been struggling to contain for months.
Would the mayors suddenly reverse field and recognize the authority of the State of New York if it ordered actions necessary to protect the health of their village citizens? Closing businesses again, for example? Perhaps more strict shelter-in-place orders?
Or would they stamp their feet and rage about “King Cuomo”?
Schuyler County has been lightly touched by COVID-19, giving wishful-thinking county residents a false sense of security.
It’s also helping to rekindle a longstanding animus about NY state government in general.
Earlier this week officials reported that Schuyler County had recorded its 14th COVID-19 case. Through contact tracing, people who had been in contact with the subject — and subsequently tested positive for the coronavirus — were either in quarantine or isolation.
Good work on the part of Schuyler officials.
But if COVID-19 arrives into town in a really big way, especially through hard-to-trace tourism, and new cases pile up in numbers beyond what the small county can handle — officials will have to politely ask for a king-sized dose of state help.