When singer Jimmy Buffett died Sept. 1, it was as if a candle suddenly was snuffed out.
His sailing tunes and songs about life in the tropics were standard musical fare for many years as my wife and I cruised our sailboat along the Pacific coast of Mexico. Songs like “Margaritaville,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Come Monday,” and “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” (with Alan Jackson) were relatively easy to strum for us amateur ukulele players. And everyone seemed to know the words to sing along, which they usually did — loudly.
His passing was a shocker for most folks because his four-year battle with a rare form of skin cancer wasn’t well-known.
Now, “Merkel cell carcinoma” has become a household term.
An avalanche of tributes to his life have appeared in the last two weeks, including an amazingly touching column by Maureen Dowd in the New York Times. Dowd was a personal friend of Buffett’s, and her recollections are priceless.
She writes about how Jimmy Buffett started out as a journalist, writing for Billboard magazine, and that he was a gifted novelist and non-fiction writer, in addition to being a master musician. Her column reminded me of his autobiographical “A Pirate Looks at 50,” a book I enjoyed and read closely when I hit the five-decade mark shortly after it was published. It’s worth a re-reading now, I think.
I suspect that in various Finger Lakes music venues these past weeks, Parrothead music has been a part of many performances.
Parrothead? That’s the nickname for Buffet fans that came from a 1985 Cincinnati concert at which many people in the audience were carrying inflatable parrots and wearing Hawaiian shirts.
Jimmy Buffet’s passing came just before my wife and I traveled to California to be on site for the birth of our fourth grandchild, due in about a month. The anticipation of that birth is the emotional flip side of the sadness of losing such a legendary artist whose music and writings have been a big part of my life. Thinking about this child coming into the world is a joyful balm that salves the sadness.
For me, the birth of this child will forever be linked to Jimmy Buffett. His songs are playing continuously on my playlists, spawning innumerable memories of good times spent with my family, four grown children and three granddaughters, almost always on the water. It’s nostalgia overload that has me thinking about nibbling on sponge cake and mixing up a batch of “that frozen concoction that helps me hang on,” of which Buffett sings about in perhaps his best known song: “Margaritaville.”
We don’t know yet if the baby is a boy or a girl, but I’m pretty certain I will refer to her or him initially as Little Parrot, and gifts in the future will have age-appropriate Margaritaville-Jimmy Buffett-Parrothead themes to them.
Years ago, I bombarded a young nephew with penguin-themed books and toys for several birthdays. Even as an adult, I still think of him as Penguin Boy. Perhaps Little Parrot will get baby-size flip-flops early on.
The birth of a child for me is always cause for great celebration. As much as we might despair about events past, present and future, a child coming into the world is simply an amazing thing. A child is the promise and hope of the future.
And so, when this Little Parrot is born, it will be about as joyful as anything I can imagine.
I hope he or she likes ukulele music because this granddad already is tuning up and practicing a playlist of Jimmy Buffett songs. They are timeless.