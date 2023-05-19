A routine stop for gasoline this past week reminded me generosity and kindness should be an important part of our everyday personal playbooks. It makes the world a better place for all of us.
I was highballing home across coastal Oregon when I pulled into a service station at noon, where a harried fellow was manning the six gasoline-diesel combo pumps — alone. Oregon and New Jersey are the only two U.S. states that require attendants to pump gasoline, not customers. It might be one of the reasons my wife will never leave Oregon.
When I pulled in, two cars were just leaving. The attendant said when he opened at 6 a.m., two scheduled co-worker pump jockeys failed to show up. A phone call to his out-of-town boss revealed two other employees had given notice that morning when he asked them to come to work to fill in. The boss directed the attendant to cover the station until the 9 p.m. closing time, adding that the 6 a.m. no-shows were now fired.
I won’t speculate on what possible employer-employee situations might have been at play in this small-town petro-drama, but the attendant made it clear he felt responsible for helping customers. The station was the only one for many miles in either direction. And, the highway was busy ferrying carloads of weekend vacationers to and from the beaches. It looked like Route 414 in Hector most summer days.
After I filled up, I walked across the street to a deli-convenience store as a long line of cars started stacking up like planes over Denver. I watched the 30-ish man hustling like he was on a television game show, literally sprinting from vehicle to vehicle. It reminded me of the old “Ed Sullivan Show” on TV in which a performer would have dinner plates spinning on top of posts. He would run back and forth, keeping the plates going just fast enough that none fell and shattered.
It occurred to me that with nearly nine hours left on this fellow’s shift, he would get no breaks, except for emergency runs to the station’s restroom. Memories of being alone and pumping gas one damned cold winter in Jamestown came flooding back; notice I didn’t say “fond” memories. One of those non-fond recollections was eating overpriced stale candy bars from the gas station vending machines because it was the only food available.
That awful candy was on my mind when I gifted a $20 deli credit at the convenience store for my gas station attendant amigo. I didn’t know when he’d be able to walk over, so I suggested they dispatch someone to go take his order. It took them a moment, but they got it.
The tale could end there, but it didn’t.
As I crossed the street back to the station, the line of cars trying to pull in had stretched along the highway shoulder. People were out of their cars, looking to see what the holdup was. Patience was wearing thin. But when I shouted loudly to the attendant about his deli credit — and that he really should eat — I saw a perceptible softening in the waiting drivers’ expressions. It took them a moment, but they got it.
I don’t know how the rest of the afternoon and evening went, but I’m sure the attendant got some chow and perhaps a well-earned beer later, at closing time.
One of the unspoken rules of being a good Samaritan is that it doesn’t count karmically if you tell about what you have done. In this case, though, it seemed OK as a reminder for all of us to take a moment if we can help a stranger. Especially service workers.
My only regret is not thinking to make a sign for him warning customers there was only one guy on duty. Maybe some other passing Samaritan did that.