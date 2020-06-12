A good way to stop any movement — like the growing idea of defunding police departments — is to frame it as what it really isn’t all about.
In this case, the word defunding is a liability.
It obscures that the goal of many defunding proponents is really reallocation of funds for pressing community needs instead of perceived police department desires.
The movement also seeks a reorganization of police departments to make officers less likely to don riot gear and more interested in seeking peaceful resolutions that don’t include tear gas or rubber bullets.
“We have to make deep slashes in the budgets of police departments and reallocate those resources,” Dr. Jody Armour, a law professor at the University of Southern California says. “Reallocate to address homelessness, health care, education, income disparity. We can do a lot of things if we have the resources to do them.”
Armour is author of the book “Negrophobia and Reasonable Racism: The Hidden Costs of Being Black in America” and has been making the rounds of national media talking about law enforcement reform.
He believes many decades of well-intentioned efforts to achieve police accountability and stem violent incidents by police have failed miserably.
“Nothing has changed but what year it is,” Armour says.
“First ... a commission, then some public hearings ... then some policy folks suggest interventions to prevent this from happening again ... body cams, de-escalation training, community policing.”
The Minneapolis Police Department had put all those interventions in place in recent years, he notes.
“And it didn’t solve the problem.”
His analysis sounds eerily similar to what has happened for decades in the wake of mass shootings in America.
First, demands for gun control grab headlines as people protest the violence. Politicians then offer thoughts and prayers, pleading it’s too soon to discuss the problem. A few contentious Congressional hearings are held.
Then nothing.
Until the next mass shooting.
But today the insistent demands to reform law enforcement feel very different in the wake of the choking death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May. Law enforcement leaders are stepping up all over the nation, including the Finger Lakes.
“George Floyd’s death is beyond tragic, should never have happened and was so outside of law enforcement training and protocol I was shocked and infuriated,” Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts said in the Finger Lakes Times Monday.
Other police chiefs and law enforcement officials in the region are making similar statements, though some skeptical critics believe what they are saying is the equivalent of politicians’ thoughts and prayers after mass shootings.
The proof of their sincerity will come if the movement to defund law enforcement gets some traction and law enforcement officials are willing to hold frank discussions.
Any discussions might include taking a close look at how Camden, N.J. overhauled its police services.
In 2013, the Camden Police Department was reconstituted as the Camden County Police Department, with more officers at lower pay, emphasizing a kinder, gentler brand of policing.
Handguns and handcuffs are the tools of last resort, Chief of Police J. Scott Thomson says.
Most important?
Thompson says he wants his officers “to identify more with being in the Peace Corps than being in the Special Forces.”
The question ahead for the Finger Lakes is how likely is it that that law enforcement officials like Wayne County’s Virts, Geneva Police Department officials and others would be willing to consider any reallocation of their resources or listen to citizen thoughts on reorganization?
Most plead poverty and usually plead for more funds, more officers and more patrol units.
Those days are over.