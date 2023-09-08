Anti-abortion activists in Texas and several other states are threatening something we take for granted in the U.S. — the right to freely travel locally and from state to state without worrying we will be stopped by some authority, inquiring where we are going and what our business might be.
This an image from other countries. But not ours.
The laws these activists have convinced elected officials to enact are clearly aimed at stopping women seeking abortions from leaving states with anti-abortion laws who want to travel where abortion is legal. Many of these laws in part penalize anyone who assists a woman seeking an abortion, by helping with travel or other means.
The rapid growth of these movement-restriction laws has been reported in news media, most recently in the Washington Post. Laws are already on the books in more than 50 Texas jurisdictions, the Post reported.
In Llano, Texas, a proposed law would make it illegal for anyone to transport a woman seeking an abortion on roads within the city or county limits. It allows that a private citizen may file a lawsuit against any person or organization suspected of violating the ordinance. That way, Llano officials expect to dodge legal liability by encouraging citizens to enforce a City Council-approved law.
The debate over a woman’s right to choose vs. anti-abortion activists is a chunk of the big picture here, of course, but we should all be concerned about how this anti-abortion strategy may have unintended consequences for everyone. There is a reason for this proverb: The road to hell is paved with good intentions.
The anti-abortion forces want to ban abortions completely and everywhere. That’s their position. And if they have to trample on the rights of people to travel freely to achieve that, well, they apparently think that seems reasonable.
It’s not. And just wait until it affects them too.
If the law passes in Llano — as similar laws have already passed in other states and Texas jurisdictions — imagine the panoply of horrific scenarios that might already be playing out. Neighbors surveilling neighbors. Self-righteous lawsuits. Urgent calls to police if a pregnant woman is spotted climbing into a vehicle with an out-of-state license plate. Anti-abortion vigilantes lurking in the bus station with an eye out for possible suspects headed to abortion-legal locales. I would continue, but I don’t want to give anyone any ideas beyond these repugnant notions.
All that is bad enough. But if restricting the movements of pregnant women is deemed acceptable and legal, who might zealots target next, and where? Might some jurisdictions take a cue from the abortion travel bans to bar individuals from entering their legal boundaries because of politics? Or race? Can we look forward to state-sanctioned roadblocks stopping protesters from going to legally stage peaceful demonstrations?
It’s all very slippery-slope stuff.
Early this summer, I crossed state lines 18 times, driving from the West Coast to the Finger Lakes, then reversing course in late July to return to the Pacific Coast. Except for the roasting heat, it was pleasurable experience. The freedom of the open road!
That freedom meant that from the Northwest to the Northeast and back, not once was I stopped at a roadblock entering a state, or when leaving, and interrogated about my intentions. Not once did someone in authority ask for identification. The same can be said for the counties, cities, towns and villages I visited.
It’s a freedom we take for granted, one that could disappear in a poof of misguided legislation unless we are vigilant and willing to protest.
Pregnant women have the right to travel wherever they want.
And so do the rest of us. That’s why it’s the United States of America.