Last Sunday afternoon’s fundraiser for Salty Dog Rescue in Watkins Glen was even more festive than usual for such events.
The dog people were out in force and had reason to celebrate.
Packing the deck and grounds and dancing to musician Robin Burnett and her band at Village Marina, the crowd cheered Salty Dog’s founder Barbara Cook for convincing village trustees a week ago to approve a sweeping new law to protect local pets. The measure — called Salty’s Law after Cook’s first rescue dog — might be a model piece of legislation for other villages and towns in Schuyler County, several of which have already inquired about the details of the measure.
Watkins Glen’s “Salty’s Law” contains plenty of well thought-out, humane clauses about the way animals should be treated.
“Animals shall be provided with constant access to clean, fresh water, supplied in a sanitary manner sufficient for its needs, except where there are instructions from a duly licensed veterinarian to withhold water for medical reasons,” one section reads.
Another says, “Primary enclosures or cages housing dogs shall provide sufficient space to allow each dog adequate freedom of movement to make normal postural adjustments, including the ability to stand up, turn around, and lie down with its limbs outstretched.”
The attendees also celebrated the end of a political tussle among Schuyler County and town officials over local animal control.
After a week of back and forth, a new agreement was reached with the Humane Society of Schuyler County for dog-sheltering services for the county. In June, five of the eight towns in the county caught county officials, the Humane Society and animal lovers by surprise when the town officials suddenly announced they were going to contract for animal control services with a private, out-of-county contractor rather than the local Humane Society.
That triggered a sharp response from Schuyler County officials. They said they couldn’t justify paying for an animal control officer associated with the county Sheriff’s Department without the five towns’ fiscal support. That would leave the remaining three towns in the county without animal control services, unless they also negotiated pacts with the out-of-county private contractor, some other entity or the Schuyler County Humane Society.
The concern among Humane Society officials and others involved in animal rescue and care was the proposed outsourcing of animal control services would be less timely and decidedly less helpful.
The crowd also was visibly amped from that afternoon’s Women’s World Cup championship game in France, with the U.S. National Women’s Soccer Team topping the Netherlands, 2-0.
The pride in that victory was a big part of the conversational buzz as donations poured in during three hours of music, short speeches and long sets of festive dancing.
Had there been a bucket to collect donations for women or girls’ soccer, it would have been filled to the brim too, as was the one for Salty Dog Rescue.
Much like the bicentennial celebration in the Village of Burdett several weeks ago, the Watkins Glen fundraiser was a reminder of how much good work gets done at the local level, unfettered and unaffected by national headlines and politics.
Watkins Glen trustees should be commended for passing Salty’s Law.
And the community is hopeful trustees will support timely enforcement of the provisions so animals are guaranteed decent, humane treatment.
Perhaps the trustees should consider sending a copy of Salty’s Law to the federal Department of Immigration & Customs Enforcement so it can redraft its policies for how it deals with asylum seekers and others crossing the U.S. border.
ICE should take note that Watkins Glen is now officially treating its dog population more humanely than the federal agency is treating many migrants trying to enter the U.S.
