It has been almost impossible to avoid hearing, reading or saying the word “pandemic” in the past few weeks.
Nearly everywhere, conversation about the coronavirus stalking the nation has been consuming.
Especially on social media, of course, which has been swirling with as much erroneous information as helpful data.
And in the Finger Lakes and across the U.S. many people are stocking up on food and other items, betting on a predicted slowdown in the supply chain to stores.
It’s a good bet. Shortages of many household staples were being reported this week — including toilet paper and paper towels.
Hoarding toilet paper, OK. But paper towels?
Is this stocking up an overreaction? Probably not, if people decide — or are told by health officials soon — they should quarantine themselves to avoid exposure.
Epidemiologists have been warning for years about a scenario in which a dangerous virus could run amok globally without warning, leaving the planet caught flatfooted.
In this case, we were flatfooted because governments largely ignored medical experts’ urgent shouts of alarm and/or deliberately suppressed what they knew about the rapid spread of the disease.
The Chinese government certainly has a lot to answer for on both counts. But so does our own federal government for a slow response, tinged with political claims.
Early this week more than 3,000 people across the globe had died, most of them in China. More than 85,000 cases had been reported worldwide in 50 countries. The World Health Organization labeled the outbreak as a threat of the “highest level.”
And New York state reported its first official coronavirus case Monday — a woman in Manhattan who had traveled to Iran. She was being quarantined at her home, authorities said.
If this coronavirus crisis and attendant political drama was a movie, we would all be glued to our seats.
As it is, just as the coronavirus became a major news story, Netflix viewers could watch an eerie preview of current events in a docuseries aptly named “Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak.” It premiered in late January.
The experts in the video are some of the same experts appearing in current news programs offering commentary on the coronavirus situation.
The first episode ominously begins with a historical look at the Spanish Flu pandemic that reportedly killed between 50 to 100 million people worldwide between 1918 and 1920. It’s believed that as many as 500 million people worldwide were infected.
The influenza virus blamed for the Spanish Flu was H1N1 — the same virus that medical authorities say was the culprit in the 2009 Swine Flu pandemic. The 2009 Swine Flu was not nearly as lethal but still was responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths.
The current outbreak of the coronavirus is particularly troubling because there is no vaccine for it yet.
I watched all six episodes of “Pandemic” in a marathon binge-watch. Some of it gets into the debate about how safe vaccinations are and the politics of health care.
Overall, it wasn’t very reassuring, except when the series highlights the legions of dedicated medical professionals across the globe. It’s clear they are doing their best — often despite interference by bungling governments and underfunding by health care organizations — to protect us from threats like the coronavirus.
Also clear is that when the coronavirus eventually burns out and we have assessed the human toll, we should demand government do a much better job of being ready for the next pandemic.
“When we talk about another flu pandemic happening, it’s not a matter of if, but when,” warns Dr. Dennis Carroll, former director of USAID’s Emerging Threats Unit, in the video.
We should be ready for the next “when.”