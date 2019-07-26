An ongoing multi-million-dollar civil rights lawsuit against the Watkins Glen Central School District and its former superintendent might have been avoided two years ago by school trustees issuing an apology and rebuking the actions of the then-superintendent of schools.
The case stems from the arrest of a mother of a Watkins Glen High School student as she attempted to attend a public meeting of the school board. A sometimes-vocal critic of the board and the district superintendent, she was taken away in handcuffs.
You read correctly. Arrested and handcuffed outside a public meeting of the school board held at the public high school.
Six weeks later she was arrested again, this time for attending an outdoor athletic event at the high school.
And yes, she was handcuffed again.
The arrests were made by the Watkins Glen Police, enforcing an administrative ban on Kristina Hansen entering Watkins Glen school district buildings. The ban was issued by now-retired school superintendent Tom Phillips. It said she needed Phillips’ prior written permission to enter any district building.
However, when her arrests were later considered in a Watkins Glen Justice Court, the judge threw out the misdemeanor case. In a detailed, 12-page ruling, Justice Connie Fern Miller said Phillips had acted wrongly in barring Hansen.
“No citizen of the United States, the State of New York or the Watkins Glen School District needs to ask ‘permission’ of anyone in order to exercise her constitutional or statutory right,” the judge wrote.
The U.S. District Court civil rights lawsuit “Hansen v. Watkins Glen Central School District” surfaced this month with a ruling in favor of the district by Judge Frank Geraci Jr. Geraci said Superintendent Phillips is entitled to “qualified immunity” for his actions in barring Hansen from attending a public meeting of the school board and the athletic event.
“Qualified immunity protects public officials when they make reasonable, even if mistaken decisions,” the judge’s decision states. Later Geraci opined, however, that “Hansen correctly identifies a First Amendment right to attend public Board meetings and sporting events.”
The judge’s ruling is a qualified win for the school district, though it is fuzzy when addressing questions about core U.S. Constitutional issues involved.
Regardless, Hansen has indicated she will appeal the decision.
As the case moves up the judicial ladder, it’s likely the next phase will include having this civil rights matter considered not solely by a federal judge, but a jury, too.
And a civil jury might take an extremely dim view of a school superintendent, acting with the tacit permission of an elected school board, hauling away a member of the public in handcuffs for attempting to walk into a meeting she had a right to attend.
Ditto for the sporting event.
In hindsight — always 20-20 — had the school board acted swiftly to apologize and given Phillips a timely and stern reprimand, what is now a federal case might have dissipated into a simple dust-up between a sometimes relentlessly inquisitive citizen-parent and a veteran, mercurial superintendent who did not like having his judgment and decisions questioned.
Even though the apology/reprimand train left the station two years ago, the incumbent Watkins Glen School Board should keep this situation in mind as the board works with the new school superintendent who took over from Phillips.
The new superintendent and the board should never let things spin so far out of control that federal judges and juries end up being called in to referee what should have been a simple local matter to resolve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.