Just like that, summer 2022 is coming to a crashing end. Wasn’t it just yesterday we hung up our American flags as part of our July 4 celebrations?
Most New York schools go back into session the Tuesday after the long Labor Day weekend, a transition that feels more like a shock. One day it’s carefree days and youthful freedom. The next it’s climbing on a yellow school bus and sitting in rows of desks.
Or for adults, going back to work because your vacation days have been exhausted.
Already, Finger Lakes restaurants and tourist attractions are set to shorten their days and hours after the holiday. And anyone with a boat in the water is pondering how long they will leave it there before it gets too dark, too cold, and too rainy.
The two most gorgeous days of the fall always seem to be the day I pull my boat out of the water and the day after. Perhaps especially the day after. It’s depressing to watch neighbors sailing past the family’s Valois cottage when my boat is tucked away for the winter.
But now, with climate change, more boats are staying in until Thanksgiving or after, unimaginable in my youth. Summer-like weather is starting to stretch right into November. For the last few years, I have jealously viewed photos posted on social media of Hector friends enjoying boating after chowing down their Thanksgiving Day dinners.
Unless it snows that day, of course. Another of Mother Nature’s little tricks.
Growing up on Lake Chautauqua, the week after Labor Day was marked by boats disappearing from lifts or buoys, pulled out for winter storage. The temperature of the water in early September in that shallow lake dropped very quickly, bringing an end to water sports.
Temporary seasonal docks were pulled out of the water not long after Labor Day too. Chautauqua is very shallow — 10-20 feet deep — compared to most of the Finger Lakes. It freezes over solidly in winter, sometimes several feet thick. Permanently fixed docks are almost unknown along the 17-mile-long lake from Jamestown to Mayville. Flimsy summer docks wouldn’t last a New York minute from the crush of ice breaking up in the spring thaw. It’s impressive how quickly a wind-driven, 2-foot-thick sheet of ice can destroy even a sturdy, well-built pier.
As a teenager growing up in Lakewood, the annual post-Labor Day drill was to put away all boats, pull the family dock and boat docks out of the water, and then remove and store window screens, replacing them with storm windows.
Pulling the boats out was always gut-wrenching. It signaled it was the time to say goodbye to summer friends who were heading back to their non-lakeside winter homes. And, it meant goodbye to those long days of water skiing and just hanging out with friends on the lake. Pulling the dock out also meant getting into the chilling water and dismantling heavy sections of boards, removing the sawhorses on which they stood and stacking them on shore. Screen removal and putting on storm windows meant balancing on a steep roof and evicting a summer’s worth of spiders.
In the Finger Lakes, summer often lingers longer than it did at Chautauqua. Summer days can easily stretch well into September. Sometimes it even trickles over into early October. Boats at the family cottage usually stay in their lifts and remain ready for cruising until the trees begin to turn colors.
A long, mild fall would be a nice cap to this summer’s sometimes erratic weather, including the week’s searing heat early on, followed by wild thunderstorms that rolled across Seneca Lake. I’m never ready for “back to school.” but a relief from the heat would be OK too.