How many times has the phrase “And then, there was Covid” crept into your conversations?
Probably too often. Way too often.
It became a not-very-funny punchline last weekend chatting with longtime friends about aborted travel plans, canceled vacations, missed job opportunities, called-off visits to relatives in distant states, as well as skipping sad trips to be with family and friends to honor the dead.
Instead of attending funerals, we checked in via Zoom. It was hardly the same as offering condolences in person.
No hugs. No shared tears. No shared laughter over crazy memories.
Ditto for offering congratulations for marriages, christenings and anniversaries.
We also talked about how one of those ‘And-then-there-was-Covid’ moments hit me squarely with the cancellation of the September Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association’s annual dinner and fundraiser at the Harbor Hotel in Watkins Glen. The cancellation came about because of the current surge of the Delta variant of Covid-19.
I had been invited by SLPWA early in the summer to give a speech and was really looking forward to seeing Finger Lakes friends, family and the activists who work to keep the environment in good shape. Finally, I would see people in person.
And, of course, I looked forward to speaking my mind to a live audience with shared concerns.
My Finger Lakes Times Friday columns frequently have an environmentally related theme. And with a decade of those screeds behind me, there was plenty of fodder for a talk to a group vitally interested in the health of Seneca Lake and the environment.
But there’s an upside.
I will still get to address SLPWA after all — and maybe even a larger audience.
Instead of dinner and wine in Watkins Glen, I will be part of the organization’s annual meeting, which will be conducted via Zoom Oct. 13, starting at 6 p.m. My contribution will be a very truncated talk compared to what I had planned. The title of my in-person speech was tentatively titled “Heroes and Villains: 10 years of environmental reporting in the Finger Lakes.”
Some of the planned comments from that speech will make their way into my talk, I’m sure.
It’s good that videoconferencing and video chatting have become comfortable and commonplace to most people. It’s a mildly positive outcome of living under the threat of pandemic.
It means besides the SLPWA event, a public hearing on air quality-related permits for the Greenridge Generation in Dresden by the state Department of Environmental Conservation will be something any interested citizen — and activists — can Zoom in for.
Pre-pandemic, concerned citizens and activists had to attend meetings all over the region in order to hear what was said and make themselves heard.
The Greenidge expansion and its likely impacts on air and water quality are important for the public to weigh in on. There’s a lot at stake.
But at least citizens still get their comment heard.
Unfortunately, the DEC hearing is at precisely the same time as the SLPWA annual meeting.
And I would be willing to bet a bitcoin that many Finger Lakes activists will choose to Zoom in on the DEC public hearing and skip the SLPWA meeting entirely.
Those concerned activists will not just be listening, but offering comments about Greenidge’s plans. Some will likely be asking the state to flatly turn down the permit requests.
I hope both events will be recorded and available for later viewing and/or listening by the public.
I know if the DEC hearing is recorded and available, I’ll check it out right after my 15 minutes of SLPWA fame are up.