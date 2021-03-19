The demonstration in Dresden Monday evening to protest Greenidge Generation’s plan to expand its bitcoin operation felt eerily like what baseball great Yogi Berra once described as “déjà vu all over again,” perhaps his most famous malapropism.
Demonstrators stood outside in frigid air holding signs during the Town of Torrey’s Planning Board meeting. Greenidge’s bitcoin expansion plans were neither on the board agenda nor discussed that evening. That’s scheduled for April 26.
But protestors still delivered their message.
The protest resembled those of a decade ago when Texas-based Crestwood Midstream was pushing hard to get state approval for a massive project to store liquid propane gas in unlined salt caverns north of Watkins Glen. A groundswell of opposition to the LPG storage scheme rose up around the entire Finger Lakes region.
Many people credit the birth of today’s Finger Lakes’ regional environmental cooperation to the movement to stop Crestwood.
Then, as now, public officials circled the governmental wagons, siding with an out-of-state corporation while mostly giving short shrift to citizens’ concerns.
In the case of the Town of Reading and Crestwood, the then-chair of the town board went so far as to restrict people in open-to-the public meetings from even asking questions about LPG storage plans during the town’s open forum.
That shameful episode should never be repeated.
Schuyler County officials also had a knee-jerk, negative reaction to anyone who raised questions about environmental issues, safety matters, long-term LPG storage consequences and predicted negative effects on the growing tourist industry.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation didn’t drape itself in a mantle of glory either.
At a well-attended state judicial hearing in Horseheads on the project, DEC representatives seemed just as eager to dismiss every point raised by critics as Crestwood attorneys were. During that era, important scientific data and information about the proposed LPG storage facility were kept shrouded from public scrutiny too.
The demonstration Monday in Dresden should not have come as a surprise to Torrey town officials. It grew in part from frustration and the belief that the public’s concerns are not being considered. A request for a 90- to 180-day moratorium to give time to publicly discuss these concerns and consult experts has been ignored.
So have requests to town officials to offer the public a chance to listen in and/or comment via Zoom.
Both of these are similar to blunders made during the Crestwood era.
Let’s not repeat that history.
Please.
Offering Zoom access to public meetings is courteous at any time. It’s already ubiquitous among local governments and schools around the Finger Lakes. Given that we are still in a pandemic, it’s also imperative from a health perspective. Many unvaccinated people are rightfully concerned about going into a crowded meeting room.
And the request for a moratorium?
Maybe the word moratorium scares Torrey officials. The word does sound sort of ominous. But in reality, it’s simply a request for a timeout before a final decision is made on Greenidge’s project.
During such a timeout, both sides can marshal their arguments and evidence to prove their respective cases. The Town of Torrey can set aside time for needed public hearings at which those arguments and evidence can be politely presented.
And DEC representatives?
They could be brought in to explain — and justify if needed — the state agency’s position.
Another famous Yogi Berra expression comes to mind about the current Dresden controversy, too.
“It ain’t over ’til it’s over.”
That certainly seems apropos, at least until April 26 — or perhaps much later.