Between the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s gargantuan boost in gasoline prices, and an out-of-state move, my travels have been very close to home for the last few years.
But last weekend I dusted off my very dusty 16-foot teardrop travel trailer and headed west to Astoria, Ore., the city where the mighty Columbia River empties into the Pacific Ocean. It wasn’t a huge road trip — only 77 miles each way. But psychologically, it was vast. It broke the spell that had kept the trailer (dubbed The Red Writer) impatiently waiting in storage for its next adventure.
Pre-pandemic, I towed The Red Writer across and around the United States, with the majority of time spent in the Finger Lakes and at the family cottage in Valois. Memories of those trips and good times around Seneca Lake were whirring through my brain as we three upstate NY natives — my wife and I and our Yorkie pup Biscuit — rolled along on U.S. 30, a highway that stretches across the entire nation, from Astoria to Atlantic City, N.J.
We were giddy to be on the road again, racking up miles to see a new place and singing Willie Nelson’s iconic “On The Road Again.” Glimpses of the deep blue water of the Columbia peeked in and out of view.
Major portions of U.S. 30 were part of what was once called the Lincoln Highway, the first coast-to-coast road in the United States, having opened in 1913. Parts of U.S. 30 were superseded by Interstate 80 in the 1950s to become a primary route from New York City to San Francisco.
But the old U.S. 30 still exists, often running right alongside I-80 and other major interstate highways. And, it’s still possible to drive U.S. 30 across the United States, passing through places bypassed by most travelers who choose the speedier interstates.
On a trip decades ago, I followed U.S. 30 for most of the width of Nebraska and Iowa, marveling at the number of abandoned small towns. It appeared people simply walked or drove away from their homes and commercial buildings. It was eerily reminiscent of the “The Twilight Zone,” created by the late Rod Serling, an upstate New York resident.
Our trip to Astoria was without any Serling-like moments. We stumbled upon a 5-mile-long riverfront walk and a vibrant riverside city alive with people walking, bicycling, touring museums and art galleries. Scores of restaurants were busy, some with lines of people waiting to be seated. It reminded me of Finger Lakes communities that have successfully developed their waterfronts into friendly, interesting places to visit.
Going over my road atlas when we returned home, I discovered an odd coincidence of geography.
When I went to Villanova University in the late 1960s, I visited Atlantic City several times with college friends. We usually hitchhiked —- on U.S. 30 — catching rides to the oceanside resort area. The distance from the Villanova campus to central Atlantic City is 77 miles, the same number of miles from where I reside to central Astoria.
A mathematical coincidence, I suppose. But what are the chances? And what’s the message? Cue Rod Serling for an answer, maybe.
Weird math aside, our weekend foray to the West Coast terminus of U.S. 30 has reawakened our travel urge. Our 2022 National Geographic Road Atlas is now a fixture on the coffee table. A new 39-by-55 inch U.S. map is ready to hang on my office wall.
And, we have added the website “YourLifeIsATrip.com” to check regularly. It’s a collection of travel tales written by real people about visits to all points around the globe.
If the travel bug bites you like it just did me, my advice is scratch the itch. It sure feels good. And it’s time.