During this year of pandemic on-again, off-again stay-at-home orders and lockdowns, one of my favorite places has been shuttered. My local public library.
When the COVID-19 directives hit last March, most libraries across the nation closed their stacks to public browsing quicker than you can say Charles Dickens.
And with that closure, my daily routine of walking to the library, followed by a visit to a local coffee shop, ended. The library slapped up a closed sign. The coffee shop offered its hot drinks only outside on the sidewalk. Sidewalk sipping isn’t my cup of tea.
Especially without a book.
My lifelong love affair with libraries started in my Jamestown, N.Y. high school.
One class period was set aside for “study hall.” But the huge classroom for study had a door leading into the main school library — a portal that became my daily escape hatch.
Instead of struggling with the mysteries of algebra, French, history, or English grammar, I roamed aisles of bookshelves filled with classics and collections of current books.
The two school librarians had stern demeanors and watched us like hungry hawks. But they melted whenever they found a student who really wanted to read books, rather than cause a ruckus among other study hall escapees. The librarians always seemed pleased to point me toward tomes by authors such as Herman Melville and Jack London or then-contemporary writers such as Leon Uris, Robert Ruark and Ernest Hemingway.
I didn’t read all the books in that library during my high school years. But the only books I ever carried home after school were from the library, something my schoolteacher mother noticed and seemed pleased about.
Just how thoroughly I have missed roaming the stacks of my local library here in California hit home last week after reading a column in the Finger Lakes Times about the decline of independent bookstores and meteoric rise of online book purchasing during the pandemic.
Columnist Adam Stern laments the loss of the ability to browse for books. He rightly points out online book retailers use computer algorithms to suggest books for you to buy based on books you have viewed before.
That might be very profitable business practice, but it wipes out the best part of library browsing for me — the serendipity of stumbling across an interesting book or an author no algorithm would suggest.
Plus, it removes any chance of chatting with other library browsers who have discovered a new author or book worth looking at.
In the years prior to the pandemic, I hauled home plenty of non-fiction books on religion, politics, science, and economics, as well as fiction by writers like Lee Child, James Lee Burke and Louise Penny.
All were waiting for me on the library shelves, where I scanned them while deciding whether to check them out.
Like most businesses and organizations, libraries are slowly coming out of their protective pandemic crouches.
In Watkins Glen, you can make an appointment to browse the shelves in person.
And at Watkins Glen High School, students order books via computer that are then delivered to them in their classrooms by a school librarian. The librarian told me “the kids’ eyes sparkle” when she shows up towing a batch of books.
Public libraries are pretty far down the list of places authorities are working to reopen as the pandemic eases. Many public libraries are even taking hits in government budget-cutting sessions.
We library browsers don’t have much political clout to fight that.
But we need public libraries in much the same way that we need public schools and public parks.
I think I read that in a book once.