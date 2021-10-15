The most chilling piece of email to hit my mailbox recently came from the Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association.
The published title on SLPWA’s Bloom Watch Update “Seneca Lake Experiences a Widespread Bloom Event” was unremarkable. It didn’t give any hint of how unsettling the details in the story that followed would be.
Harmful algal blooms are just that — potentially harmful to animals and people. They can cause illness by swimming in water with HABs, drinking HABs-polluted water, sometimes even breathing in droplets of HABs-contaminated air.
The bloom event Oct. 6 was, by SLPWA’s assessment, one of the biggest such bloom events since the clean water group started testing for harmful algal blooms in 2014.
But that tidbit turned out to be the tip of a chilling, bad-news HABs iceberg.
After two days of HABs being reported along the north shore of Seneca Lake, the blooms started popping up from Long Point and Dresden to Geneva. In addition, a Hobart and William Smith Colleges research vessel reported sightings of blooms in the middle of the lake — the middle of the lake, not the warm, shallow shoreline waters commonly associated with the blooms. The middle of Seneca Lake, where the water is deep and relatively cold.
By afternoon, HABs volunteers were filing reports of the algal blooms from other points around Seneca Lake too.
The blooms were sufficiently intense that “some longtime residents remarked they had never seen anything like it,” the story said. By the next morning, the wind kicked up and the blooms dissipated, disappearing in the choppy water.
While Seneca Lake’s shoreline residents were marveling at the intensity of the blooms, other Finger Lakes — Keuka, Canandaigua and Cayuga — also were experiencing similar big bloom events, SLPWA reported.
“The very calm winds likely contributed,” the newsletter reported. “But given the day was cloudy and water is getting very cool, there is some mystery as to what triggered an event that was so widespread and intense this late in the season.”
Some mystery, indeed. And one that needs close examination and should concern everyone.
It’s estimated that 100,000 people rely on Seneca Lake as a source of fresh water. That number is a conservative estimate; it could be much higher. Plus, Keuka, Canandaigua and Cayuga lakes have many residents relying on those lakes for clean water too.
Consider for just a moment what it might be like if winds whip the lakes into a froth and the HABs didn’t disappear. Instead, what if these harmful algal blooms sank but then popped back to the surface when calm air returned?
If you want to think more catastrophically, the blooms might be adapting to the Finger Lakes’ cold waters. Imagine looking out a window in December at a lake with a patchwork of green-tinged water with swirling whorls of HABs from Watkins Glen to Geneva.
Before you dismiss that notion as utter nonsense, the Centers for Disease Control already reports that warmer water in Lake Erie — thanks to the fast-growing nemesis of climate change — has contributed to extensive blooms “that last into the early winter months.”
The early winter months.
SLPWA volunteers have a done a great job monitoring HABs and reporting increasingly alarming findings, and they should continue to keep us informed. It’s a needed and appreciated public service.
But it’s time for public agencies at all levels to join forces with the best scientific analysts in the region to come up with some effective action plans that strike at the causes of these harmful algal blooms.
Like the frequently noted disappearance of fish from Seneca Lake in recent years, HABs is another canary in the coal mine to which we need to pay attention.
The sooner we do, the better.