The online magazine Dynamic Aging 4 Life debuted this week, highlighting people we once might have labeled elderly for doing what our culture often labels unexpected or surprising for people their age.
But it really isn’t.
That’s the magazine’s theme. Change the way we look at aging and discard stereotypes of older people in rocking chairs, watching endless television, and repeating old stories.
Expect to see some Finger Lakes folks featured in stories about how they are thriving as they stack chronological years.
The first-person stories highlighted in the premiere edition include an 86-year-old woman who hikes at high altitudes every year for her birthday, along with a 70-year-old discovering a spiritual path, becoming a published author, and learning to live on her own. There is also a thoughtful paean to dog ownership written by a 73-year-old woman who proves older people can own a large pooch.
These stories do a good job refuting commonly held senior-citizen stereotypes. They also demonstrate the magazine will chronicle a wide variety of human endeavors as it describes people who are dynamically aging. Dynamic aging is the idea that we can continue to live dynamically and fully as the years tick by.
Don’t expect to see stories extolling the joys of being parked in a recliner.
Full disclosure: I am among the founders of Dynamic Aging 4 Life magazine. But the major driving force is Joan Virginia Allen, 84, a professional life coach and co-author of the book, “Dynamic Aging: Simple Steps to Whole-Body Mobility.” Allen is also a prolific blogger, dedicated hiker, tree climber, and fitness instructor.
If her name sounds familiar, it’s because she has been all over print media in recent years, including being featured in the Washington Post and USA Today. She has also made broadcast appearances, including a “Today Show” interview with Maria Shriver.
Also involved is Allen’s 86-year-old husband, Willis, a retired IT specialist who helped design thrill-ride safety systems for the Walt Disney Co. And, he was on the telemetry team that launched the U.S. satellite Explorer I in 1958.
The team also includes Sylvia Fox, 70, a life and fitness coach who teaches virtual Dynamic Aging classes and workshops — a second career after retiring from her position as a journalism professor at California State University, Sacramento. More full disclosure: Sylvia Fox is my wife and editor of my three published novels.
So why launch a magazine about people in the upper-age echelons of the U.S. population? Simple. It’s an often-overlooked population with few chances to tell their stories.
Plus, the magazine seeks to demonstrate age should not present a barrier for anyone to take on an appealing challenge. By showing what people attempt — and at what they succeed — the stories can encourage others to take a shot at what conventional thinking might heartily discourage.
The Finger Lakes has plenty of dynamic agers doing extraordinary things. Look at the people in our amazing farm and wine communities, retail owners serving thriving tourist populations, and those in churches and organizations helping people in need. A good number of these folks get profiled in this newspaper, as space allows.
During the efforts to stop Crestwood Midstream’s liquid propane gas storage project, many of the people on the protest frontlines were dynamic agers, standing shoulder to shoulder with much younger activists. It’s the same today with efforts to get Greenidge Generation to clean up its environmental act, as well as pushing to close the Seneca Meadows landfill.
Keeping physically, socially and politically active well beyond normal retirement-from-work age is a hallmark of people in the Finger Lakes. That tells me there are plenty of interesting tales to be told.
If you want to tell your story, don’t be shy. Read the inaugural edition and contact the magazine at this website: https://dynamicaging4lifemagazine.com.
You can be a model of what aging really looks like.