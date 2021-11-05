My mailbox overfloweth — again.
Every charitable organization I have donated to in the last decade rediscovered my new snail mail address, just in time for their annual holiday push for help.
Anyone want one of the dozen or more calendars I’ve already received? Perhaps a stack of Thanksgiving greeting cards? Christmas and religious-themed entreaties for assistance are trickling in too, a printed prelude to an avalanche of requests.
Generosity is a given for most people during the holiday season, particularly in the Finger Lakes, where many of you support food banks, orphanages, animal shelters, environmental groups, and medical outreach efforts regularly.
I could fill the rest of this column with a list of worthy causes. The need is great; no debate about that.
But, this week, I ran across an essay by Fr. Richard Rohr. It suggests the example of ponying up cash to pay for Thanksgiving dinners for the homeless is just a very small part of what charity should look like.
Rohr, the director of the Center for Action and Contemplation in New Mexico, says we need to also look beyond the immediate, fill-the-belly-type needs to what caused this crisis of hunger and shelter.
Charity should include working for social justice too, Rohr says.
Helping feed people in need is a worthy enterprise, absolutely, but it is often not as selfless as we would have ourselves believe.
“For centuries we have been content to patch up holes temporarily (making ourselves feel benevolent) while in fact maintaining the institutional structures that created the holes (disempowering people on the margins),” Rohr wrote. “Now it has caught up with us in unremitting poverty, massive income disparity, cultural alienation, and human and environmental abuse.”
Ouch. The truth hurts.
This essay hit particularly hard as a request from a favorite charity arrived.
My immediate response was to reach for my checkbook to dispatch some monies to St. Joseph’s Indian School in Chamberlin, S.D. Each time I send a small donation during the year, I receive a polite and sincere thank you in return, often penned by one of the students.
But in the wake of thinking about what Richard Rohr wrote — and a recent reading of a novel by Walter Kent Krueger about Native American life in the Northwest — it seems like sending dollars to St. Joseph’s is, well, just patching a hole.
True, the money will be used with good purpose. The school goes to Herculean efforts to educate its students broadly and preserve the Native American culture of the children. Donations keep the heat on, and provide clothes and school supplies.
But I wonder what else I could to do as a writer and journalist. How can I advocate for social change so there are fewer people on the margins paying the price for institutional and social disparities?
Ditto for other charities.
All this is not in any way a criticism of the legions of people gearing up or already working at a wide variety of hands-on charitable efforts. Cooking and serving those free Thanksgiving dinners, handing out warm clothing to the homeless, making visits to nursing home patients, and meals-on-wheels-type activities are amazing demonstrations of compassion and generosity.
And, very much appreciated.
But this holiday season and beyond, perhaps we should think hard about those institutional structures that contribute to poverty, inequality and instances in which we find ourselves continually try to backfill with charitable efforts so that people are housed, clothed, fed and their other needs met.
It’s worth pondering what can we do individually and collectively about those institutional structures.
Contemplating social change is a pretty tall order, exponentially tougher than just writing a check and moving on. It’s complicated too.
But it’s worth it. And so is writing that check.
This coming holiday season, we should do both.