It took a special anniversary, a camping trip and an inspirational article from a friend to shake a serious case of the Coronavirus Blues.
Months of writing news stories and Finger Lakes Times columns about all manner of COVID-19 issues had drained my reservoir of optimism.
Plus, canceling my much-anticipated, cross-county sojourn to the East Coast was disheartening, even though it’s painfully obvious now it was the right decision.
Even New Mexico — where my wife and I like to linger — is doing its best to discourage visitors as the virus roars in dozens of states.
But the anniversary of the adoption of Biscuit, our 9-pound Yorkshire Terrier, helped boot the blues. He magically appeared in our lives one Monday night last July, when my wife and I met him at Blues Night at Hector’s Rasta Ranch Vineyards.
After quite the tumultuous year of puppy-raising, we have become as inseparable as the Three Amigos.
We celebrated by taking us all on a camping expedition to Point Reyes National Seashore where watching Biscuit trying to capture gophers, moles and voles was more entertaining than any Netflix special. So was marveling at his joyful, exuberant zooming around the campground. It was his first unrestricted run in seven months — sort of a medical graduation present. He is just now fully recovered from two serious leg injuries that kept him sidelined.
You couldn’t tell any of that as he retrieved a ball about a thousand times, his joy contagious to all the campers.
We also had a bonus camping-related spirit booster, discovering that the occupants of the next-door campsite were people we had lost touch with decades ago.
She had been a journalism professor at the state university in Sacramento, her husband was a noted chef and restaurateur. Our bonus? He prepared pizza for us from scratch — dough, herbs and sauce, baked in a portable pizza oven. And yes, it was fabulous.
Then when we arrived home from camping, an inspirational article sent by a writer friend was waiting.
“Lessons in Finding Happiness During Hard Times” offers a thoughtful package of bromides such as “The kind of happiness that matters in tough times has nothing to do with birthday hats or smiley faces” and “It’s not the number of friends you have ... It’s the quality of your relationships that matters.”
But what resonated most was an anecdote about music as morale building for COVID-19 patients, families and medical staff.
It turns out a number of hospitals play the Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun” in COVID-19 intensive care units.
At Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, the song starts up every time a coronavirus patient is discharged or recovered enough to breathe without the help of a ventilator. The classic tune is played through the hospital loudspeaker system, calling attention to hope and recovery throughout the facility.
Collectively, these disparate moments convinced me to shift attention away from the pandemic.
Now instead of begrudging Biscuit’s persistent requests for a walk, I think of our strolls as his way of cheering me up. Plus, he’s great to bounce ideas off of for whatever screed I am writing — or thinking about writing.
By going camping and breaking stay-at-home routines, we serendipitously rekindled a friendship with two friends in the middle of a planetary crisis. The obvious lesson is that less desk time and more fresh air/people time are powerful antidotes to the coronavirus blues.
And the self-help article about dealing with hard times? It has prompted me to peer beyond gloom-and-doom required reading that fills much of my professional time.
That’s not to say I have adopted an exclusive Pollyanna reading list.
But listening to “Here Comes the Sun” from time to time is certainly a good idea.
Biscuit agrees.