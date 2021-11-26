This past Thanksgiving week has been filled with more children than I have been around in decades. Downtown streets, stores, restaurants and friends’ homes were filled with kids, from toddlers to teens.
And, contradicting most of the news reports about childbirth statistics, I’m seeing a plethora of women in all stages of pregnancy.
Perhaps I’m noticing the kids and expectant moms more after reading several articles in the past month about the increasing wariness of some people to have children.
Increasing climate change. Environmental devastation. The pandemic. Global overpopulation. Famine. Toxic politics. Unsafe water. Homelessness. All these overwhelming issues are cited as reasons not to bring another child into the world. To would-be parents, there is too much uncertainty, too much danger, potential heartache, and risk.
I get it.
I’m a father of four and grandfather of three. I spend many waking hours reading or writing about these things, each too terrifying to contemplate on their own, let alone in the context of raising children.
It’s easy to see how these problems can present a persuasive case for some people to remain childless.
At the same time, I remember hearing in my teenage years my elementary-school teacher mother telling me, “Children are the hope of the world.” She said it once in the company of her teacher friends with me within earshot, shooting me a sidelong glance that I took to mean “even him.”
Admittedly, raising me was no cakewalk. Sorry, Mom.
This column is not an attempt to dissuade anyone to have a child who has chosen not to, for whatever their reasons, but it is perhaps a plea on behalf of all children.
Yes, the world is a hot mess. No question about it. But we can do better protecting, raising, feeding, clothing, and educating children who have been brought into this arguably dangerous world.
If my late mother was correct about children being the hope of the world, we better take damn good care of them. Better care than what we’re doing today. This world of ours will be theirs soon enough.
I listened recently to a talk by a San Francisco Bay-area pastor who opined that too many Americans push child-rearing onto teachers and schools. He said parents are the models children most likely emulate, not teachers or textbooks.
During the Great Depression, the pastor’s mother gave food regularly to out-of-work, itinerate men who came by their house, a fried egg sandwich and a cup of coffee. It was a small kindness the men appreciated greatly.
Seeing that kindness deeply affected the pastor and has been reflected in his lifetime of counseling and pastoring.
It reminded me of mother’s fourth-grade class, a mix of native-born Jamestown, N.Y., kids along with a sprinkling of Puerto Rican immigrant children who couldn’t speak English. My mother’s college Latin didn’t bridge the gap very well. But, she patiently worked with the children. She believed they represented the future — whatever it would be. And, she demonstrated kindness, a role model for me and for her students.
Many people who have chosen not to have children are already lending a hand to those who have. A number of my childless friends remain informal uncles and aunts to my familial brood, after being there for my kids as they were growing up.
Today, I’m an informal uncle to the children of several friends. I communicate with them as often as I can, usually via a snail-mail letter, often enclosing a cartoon or some odd trinket.
Why snail mail? It’s unique in their lives, just as these children are unique. And, after all, as my mother wisely said, they are the hope of the future.