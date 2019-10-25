Every Wednesday morning in the Town of Hector “the men’s group” gathers for an early warm-up breakfast at Toni’s Diner just off Route 414, followed by an hour or so of civil conversation at the Hector Library or the Hector Presbyterian Church.
The emphasis here is on civil.
This weekly gathering of Schuyler County men, people from different political persuasions, religions, occupations, and upbringings, has been politely debating issues — all kinds of issues — for more than a decade.
This week the informal group lost one of its three founding members, long-time Hector resident Dick Adams.
But the tradition will continue.
The early breakfast ritual at Toni’s, a sort of pre-meeting, gets their conversation engines revved. The dozen or so men — wedged into three or four different booths — chatter amiably with intra-booth comments shouted back and forth because of something overheard.
And when the group reconvenes for the balance of talking-time, invariably someone will say, “Well, we were just talking about that at Toni’s.”
My entry to the group came a half-dozen years ago on an invite from a retired minister who often acts as an informal moderator.
That moderator role, itself, is very moderate. If the conversation begins to heat up (which is very rare), members demonstrate an amazing ability to gently cool things off.
They are all friends, after all, operating these weekly gatherings with an informal civility that seems to be missing in public discourse these days.
But touchy topics are not avoided, just discussed without shouts or even a hint of acid-dipped invective. No eye rolling. Just thoughtful, sometimes-very animated conversation.
At one late summer gathering, the topic was the merits of four candidates for Schuyler County Judge. It was obvious there were strong feelings which of the candidates different members thought should be elected to the 10-year judgeship. Some in the group were neighbors of candidates. It’s a small county and nearly all had some kind of personal or business dealings with one or more of the four. No one needed much explanation about who was who or what political party they were endorsed by.
Yet no one uttered any arguably negative words about the qualifications of a particular candidate. No personal slams. The conversation instead revolved around the positive attributes different people might bring to the office.
Compare that to most political discussions you may have witnessed lately.
This collection of friends is diverse in political viewpoints and opinions, not homogeneous. With a couple of exceptions, all hold solidly senior-citizen status. Infirmities, doctors and health in general are often topics but not dwelled on.
And there is an unspoken kindness evident.
When a member of the group doesn’t show up for breakfast, concern is palpable. Eventually someone usually recalls that the missing man had an appointment or conflict or had alerted them they might miss that particular Wednesday.
But if no one figures it out by the time the breakfast checks arrive, a cell phone call often goes out to inquire on the health and welfare of the missing person.
That kindness and concern was clearly evident for the last few years when Dick Adams began to exhibit symptoms of Alzheimer’s. He was always included and patiently listened to. And as much as he wanted to participate, he was encouraged.
When I last saw Dick this past summer, he shook my hand vigorously in greeting, clearly unsure who I was.
He said the same thing to me he had numerous times before, with the same gentleness I had come to expect.
“I probably already know you,” he said. “But it’s nice to meet you again anyway.”
The Hector community, his family and his friends in the men’s group will be mourning his passing for a long time.
But he leaves a fine tradition of bringing men together to debate the issues with a civility that is sorely missed outside of the Finger Lakes community.