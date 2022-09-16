The camping trip to a nearby state park was meant to be a summer-ending celebration. Our campsite in a forest of tall trees was ideal. We were within easy reach of massive, deserted Pacific Ocean beaches. Our Finger Lakes-native dog was so intrigued by everything that he sniffed and ran like crazy instead of barking at every passing squirrel or neighbor’s dog.
Most enjoyable? Being sans internet, and without a solid cell phone signal.
At first it was a shock. Then relief to get unplugged.
One afternoon, the off-the-grid ebullience faded as we came upon a car pulled off on the side of a deserted stretch of road while we were returning from a beach expedition. A young couple’s car was pulled over on the shoulder, flashers on. We stopped to see what the problem might be. They said they were out of gas.
Out of gas? Who runs out of gas in 2022? They had, they said, laughing sheepishly.
So, without hesitation, my wife and I offered to take the couple’s gasoline can to a service station five miles away. Good Samaritans we be.
But, partway to town, we began to question our wisdom. They said they had a child in the car, but we hadn’t seen it. Who were these people? Why did they have an empty gas can handy? Were we at risk somehow when we went back?
While we had chatted with them about their petrol-less plight, not a single vehicle had gone by in either direction. A simple act of kindness began to morph into unreasoned fear.
As you can guess, when we returned with gasoline, the couple thanked us profusely. Their toddler was leaning out the window of their car. And that would be the end of the tale except I have been ruminating since then about what so abruptly pulled that fear trigger.
Would my reaction have been similar had this happened in the Finger Lakes? I’ve driven plenty of deserted-road miles around Schuyler County, occasionally helping folks with flat tires or other vehicle woes.
Maybe in the Finger Lakes there is familiarity even among strangers, familiarity of knowing the same places. Perhaps it’s having an acquaintance in common — a Finger Lakes version of six degrees of separation.
American author Jack London once told an audience fear was the ruling emotion of the day. I wonder if some of our angst that day on the deserted coast road came from living these days in a climate of fear. There are so many threats and issues surrounding us: wars, political upheaval, environmental threats, diseases, financial instability. Fear seems like a reasonable reaction.
But in a book of essays entitled “Embrace Fearlessly the Burning World,” the late author Barry Lopez writes that love, compassion and empathy are critical for us to adopt so that we might survive in a world that’s literally and figuratively burning down around us.
“Only an ignoramus can imagine now that pollinating insects, migratory birds, and pelagic fish can depart our company and that we will survive because we know how to make tools,” he writes. “Only the misled can insist that heaven awaits the righteous while they watch the fires on Earth consume the only heaven we have ever known.”
Wise words, indeed.
Stopping to help travelers in trouble — even if it feels risky — is a relatively tiny and important act of faith in the burning world of which Lopez writes, whether that tiny act takes place in remote Oregon, the Finger Lakes, or anywhere else.
London wrote that his antidote to the ruling emotion of fear more than 100 years ago was to write honestly, fully and, most of all, fearlessly about the important issues of the day.
Good advice then. And now.