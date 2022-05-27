When I was 10 years old, my mother bought me a 14-foot aluminum rowboat. She, my younger sister and I had just moved from Brooklyn to live upstate with my grandmother on the shores of Lake Chautauqua. My mother thought a boat would be safer than having me pedaling my bicycle on narrow, Lakewood village roads.
Bless her generous heart and for her lack of understanding of boats.
Moving from an urban childhood in Brooklyn to the semi-rural life in Lakewood was a jolting culture shock at all levels. Instead of buses, subways, streams of traffic, and crowded sidewalks, there was quiet and tranquility — and eventually, my own boat tied to a dock 100 feet from my front door, rocking in the waves.
That aluminum boat was the first link in a chain of vessels over the decades that has included several speedy runabouts, a mahogany cabin cruiser, 11 sailboats (ranging from an 8-footer to a 48-foot, ocean-going sloop) and the “Spirit of Louise,” a pontoon boat named in honor of my late mother-in-law, Louise Beardslee Schwartz.
The “Spirit” was docked at the family cottage in Valois and skimmed Seneca Lake for more than a decade, cruising from Watkins Glen to northern shores, stopping at Village Marina, Miles Winery, the Showboat and many other ports of call.
This week, my nautical circle became complete with the purchase of a classic, Oregon-style aluminum fishing runabout. It’s a sporty descendant of my original Lakewood boat, nicknamed “Mike’s tin can” by my friends and neighbors.
In honor of that moniker, this latest boat has been dubbed “Tynn Man,” a nod to my first vessel and the name of a key character in my current novel-in-progress.
As soon as news about the purchase of Tynn Man reached Hector, I began receiving enthusiastic updates from folks getting their boats ready for the summer. The recent burst of warm Finger Lakes weather has people ready to splash.
Those who kept their boats in lifts all winter already are circulating photos of them out on the water, ecstatic over the start of boating season.
I can relate. Even as a young teen, my boat was the first to go in the lake every spring and the last to come out in the fall in my neighborhood.
Adventures and misadventures abounded.
One memorable spring my teenaged friends and I muscled it into the water way too early, as ice floes still bobbed on Lake Chautauqua. As only teen-aged great brains would do, we used the aluminum boat as an icebreaker, ramming what we thought was ice thin enough to crash through.
Wrong. We nearly sank.
But that not-very-clever experiment proved a good learning experience. We had to surreptitiously repair a handful of popped rivets in the boat’s hull.
Another time, my cousin and I jury rigged a mast and sail on the boat, quickly zipping across Lake Chautauqua in a stiff offshore breeze. We had lightened the boat for the voyage by removing the outboard motor, anchor and other gear.
Luckily, we had kept the oars aboard. That proved fortuitous, because we didn’t understand the physics of sailing upwind. And so we rowed for what seemed like forever, pushing straight into the wind to get home.
All those memories have been flooding back as I look out my home-office window off a tributary of the Willamette River, where Tynn Man is bobbing quietly alongside my riverside deck/dock of my house, just like my first boat. It’s so similar to what I saw every spring-summer-fall day in Lakewood growing up that when I step aboard Tynn Man, I can almost hear my mother’s voice shouting after me: “Michael! Do you have your life jacket?”
Always, of course.