It seems trite to say that former U.S. President Jimmy Carter will be greatly missed when he passes away. The 98-year-old is in hospice as this is written. But given his health history of tenacity, he could surprise his doctors, hospice staff and the world by hanging on for longer.
The ex-president defied the medical odds in 2015 by beating brain cancer. He also kept working alongside people a third his age, building homes in the Habitat for Humanity program until practically the day he finally said “no mas” to receiving continued medical care.
Jimmy Carter is one tough and dedicated dude.
Those likely to miss him most are those of us who believe he represents a genuinely laudable approach to life filled with compassion, dedication and patience. This trio of personal qualities seems quaint today compared to a daily diet of toxic political discourse, so-called cultural wars waged by some GOP politicos, and real-time shooting wars like what’s happening in Ukraine.
New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd published a paean to Carter last Sunday, stressing how Carter’s post-presidential years have all been about building, whether it was actual houses in the Habitat program or political bridges aimed at bringing peace in the world. He was so personally dedicated to the concept of peace that he once offered to go along with former President Donald Trump on a mission to meet Kim Jong-un in North Korea.
Imagine the conversation Carter and Trump might have had on a plane ride from the U.S. to Pyongyang.
I heard the news that Carter was going into hospice as I finished reading a book about a group of people who share the same positive traits as Carter: librarians. The book, “This is what librarians look like: A Celebration of Libraries, Communities and Access to Information,” is a marvelously uplifting volume by author Kyle Cassidy. It’s filled with hundreds of photos of smiling librarians, each with a short snippet penned by them about themselves. They explain why they are dedicated to their jobs, why they love interaction with the public and passionately explain the value libraries hold for communities.
Libraries “are the safety net of civilization,” author Cassidy wrote.
Amen to that.
It should not be surprising I picked up Cassidy’s book at a public library, or that I seek out public libraries wherever I visit.
But public libraries are fast becoming one of the last truly public places where people can gather. In cities, public parks and public squares are being paved over to make way for shopping malls or commercial buildings.
In the Finger Lakes, however, we continue to be blessed with accessible parks, especially at the north and south ends of the lakes, and town squares in many of our towns. And, when inclement weather blows in, Finger Lakes public libraries offer warm respite and community, along with books. My visits to libraries in Watkins Glen, Lodi, Geneva and other places have always been pleasurable.
And it’s especially so in the winter.
It’s clear librarians are key to what make libraries such special places. Librarians are skilled guides for library patrons. Every page of Cassidy’s book emphasizes how much librarians want to help and do help people.
Very Carteresque.
“Libraries should be book-lined, computer-filled information dojos where communities come together to teach each other black-belt information literacy,” author Cory Doctorow wrote.
Amen to that too.
The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta is not a library in the usual sense. It’s mostly a research facility and a museum containing 27 million pages of Carter’s White House related material and 500,000-plus photographs. There are hundreds of hours of film, audio and videotape. Even so, visitor descriptions make it sound like a must-see place for library fans.
You can bet the Carter Presidential Library librarians are patient, dedicated, compassionate and helpful, just like the person for which the library is named.