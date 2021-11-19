The rosy thoughts that Covid-19 would eventually, simply, disappear were never realistic. And I’m not talking about the seat-of-the-pants predictions of our former U.S. president.
When this coronavirus reared its spiky head, most of our nation and the world desperately wanted to believe that it would fade away into a viral mist once vaccines became widely available. That belief got a big boost when development of the vaccines happened so quickly it seemed like right out of a Hollywood blockbuster film, the kind in which humanity is miraculously saved from certain doom.
That script has been revised.
The Covid-19 saga today more closely resembles a long-running soap opera with no end anywhere in sight. Medical authorities now predict Covid-19 will likely be a fact of life we have to deal with for decades. Maybe well into the next century. Maybe forever in some mutated form.
That seems downright depressing.
But, on the positive side, the coronavirus vaccines are truly near-miraculous in their life-saving properties and efficiency. Plus, there are several promising coronavirus treatments. These are real, medically based treatments, not repurposed horse medicines or off-the-wall remedies. And, it bears repeating that new Covid-19 cases in the Finger Lakes and elsewhere are almost exclusively occurring among unvaccinated people.
Beyond medical minutiae, there’s plenty of ongoing optimistic discussion about how we can begin to have more normal lives, even with the specter of Covid-19 lurking.
A recent New York Times column described how Covid-19 specialist Dr. Robert Wachter of the University of California San Francisco personally plans to move ahead. Wachter supports vaccine booster shots for everyone. On the lifestyle side, he says it’s likely he will continue wearing a mask on airplanes, when shopping in supermarkets and out in public. He will probably mask up for the rest of his life, when it seems prudent to do so.
Grocery stores. Indoor sporting events. Airports.
He believes Covid-19 cases will rise and fall in the near term, but eventually will become manageable, similar to the way we deal with the seasonal flu.
That’s an optimistic assessment. And I’m running with it.
Wachter has started eating at select indoor restaurants again too. He plays poker (unmasked) with vaccinated friends. He even hosted an in-person medical conference with several hundred attendees, all of whom were vaccinated and wore masks.
I’ve written plenty about Wachter and his presentations at press conferences since the emergence of the coronavirus. I’ve come to trust his robust research-medical credentials and opinions.
His advice is one reason I got a vaccine booster shot this week. The other is the Thanksgiving holiday ahead.
Last year — pre-vaccine — our extended family had a month-early Thanksgiving celebration in a campground with everyone scattered about, socially distanced. This year, we will gather inside a California home, or maybe outside in the backyard, weather permitting.
Everyone has been vaccinated with two (or three!) doses of one of the vaccines. And masks will be stylish, if people want to wear them.
It still contains an element of risk, of course, but acceptable. Deciding to attend is similar to the mental calculus we perform before driving in winter anywhere in the Finger Lakes. Snow is a fact of life we deal with. If it’s too dangerous, we call it off or risk landing in a snowbank.
In 2021, avoiding Covid-19 exposure is a calculated risk too, though a Thanksgiving dinner with fully vaccinated family members seems reasonable.
Another bonus? Masking up might help you miss a winter bout with a cold or the flu.