Covid-19 has not gone on vacation, though you might think so.
A decided dearth of media reports about the medical problems caused by the stubborn coronavirus omicron variant has encouraged a lot of people to let their guards down. People are increasingly flocking to mass gatherings, eschewing any wearing of masks, ignoring any concept of social distancing, and essentially pretending the pandemic is for all intents and purposes simply over.
You might not be hearing about it, but the statistics say it’s not over, folks.
Covid-19 is currently the third-leading cause of death in the U.S. after heart disease and cancer. On average, 400 people a day are dying from the virus. And the Centers for Disease Control says during the past week the national average number of new cases per day — per day — was about 54,000.
Then there’s what’s called Long Covid, which, for me, is the most worrisome. Long Covid sufferers continue to deal with a panoply of different symptoms long after the initial infection has faded. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates more than 16 million Americans currently are suffering with Long Covid, with as many as 4 million of those people unable to work.
Not all news outlets have dropped Covid-19 coverage. But what is published is often very research-statistic based and not spicy enough to garner reader attention.
Experts in a recent New York Times story explained that the latest genetic changes in omicron are far more profound than what medical researchers observed in other pandemic variants.
“As if it was a new species rather than just a new strain,” a Cape Town, South Africa, virologist said. Acting like a new species? Sounds a little ominous.
Another comment propelled me to restock my supply of face masks. “When it gets out, it’s like an invasive species,” a Stockholm biologist said.
An invasive species? Let’s hope that’s biologist hyperbole.
The media shouldn’t be faulted too heavily for scaling back on news of what’s going on with the pandemic. They have to report on normal news, plus natural disasters like the hurricane battering Florida, Russian threats of use of tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine, and nearly countless state and national political imbroglios as we head into the fall general election.
Oh! And monkeypox, though compared to Covid-19 it’s small beans.
I understand why media coverage of Covid-19 is inconsistent.
When I came on board as editor of a Northern California newspaper years ago, I discovered some important stories were not being covered. The reporting staff wasn’t lazy. They were just disinterested.
If a wildfire broke out, the staff would trample each other to get out the door to chase firefighters and air tankers into the belly of the blaze. But if a local fire department was sponsoring an arguably important community fire prevention event, chances were good the staff would yawn.
So much important news was being ignored, I started saying: “If we don’t publish a story about it, it didn’t happen.”
Not exactly true, of course. But how would the public know if the newspaper didn’t put the word out?
In recent weeks I have had several conversations with people who, because of scant media reports about those 54,000 new Covid cases per day and other viral issues, think the pandemic went poof and disappeared.
We all should wish for that.
But many other conversations were with folks who contracted omicron very recently and are sick. Very sick. Particularly people in the higher age brackets. I’m hoping there’s no Long Covid lurking in their future.
Medical folks say the best strategy is remain alert and aware that Omicron lurks whether headlines are shouting warnings or not.
The new vaccine booster shot? Get it.
And listen to medical researchers and health authorities who say it’s a tad too early to party like it’s 1999.