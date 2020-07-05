The coronavirus has been keeping secrets about itself since day one.
For example, how contagious and potentially dangerous are asymptomatic people infected with COVID-19 despite appearing robust and healthy?
The lack of a definitive answer to that question had been high on my laundry list of travel pros and cons in planning my annual cross-country trailer trip from California to the Finger Lakes.
Notice the past tense.
Had been.
As I write this today, instead of watching the wind come up on Seneca Lake from the porch at our family cottage in Valois, my view is of San Francisco Bay whitecaps and the outgoing tide headed for the Golden Gate.
In a normal summer, today would be spent planning which Finger Lakes fireworks displays to view and where to meet Hector and Watkins Glen friends for weekend barbecues.
But normal isn’t normal any more.
Five weeks ago a sojourn across the U.S. from California to New York (which I detailed May 29 in a column headlined “Summer Travel Roadblocks Ahead”) seemed complicated, maybe even a little risky.
But doable.
In the intervening weeks, that column’s highlighted roadblocks went from annoying to show-stopping, at least for a 6,000-plus mile round trip from the Golden State to the Finger Lakes and back.
The idea of getting halted in my travels by a state or local quarantine seemed chilling.
Imagine a sweltering, two-week forced layover in Central Kansas. Sorry Jayhawk amigos. I’ll pass.
And this week New York added California to its collection of states from which visiting residents need to quarantine.
Since late May there has been a torrent of data released about coronavirus transmission, potential long-term health issues, the continued paucity of effective treatments and how far off a vaccine likely is.
Most disturbing have been revelations about how much asymptomatic people — sometimes called “silent spreaders” — may be infecting others with COVID-19.
A lengthy story in the Sunday, June 28 New York Times chronicles how medical authorities in the early months of 2020 brushed aside warnings about how contagious asymptomatic COVID-19 might be.
How badly brushed aside?
“Interviews with doctors and public health officials in more than a dozen countries show that for two crucial months ... Western health officials and political leaders played down or denied the risk of symptomless spreading,” the Times story reports. “Leading health agencies ... provided contradictory and sometimes misleading advice.”
Two months!
“It is now widely accepted that seemingly healthy people can spread the virus ... Though estimates vary, models using data from Hong Kong, Singapore and China suggest that 30 to 60 percent of spreading occurs when people have no symptoms.”
Stated plainly, although you might feel completely peachy right now, you could have picked up the virus somewhere. Maybe even passed it along.
This information about asymptomatic people seems especially critical for frontline workers who interact with the public — particularly the out-of-the-area touristy public now flooding the Finger Lakes.
Workers at wineries, restaurants, stores and lodging facilities should be extra careful.
We all should to be, actually.
Extra careful means following the health advice most of us can recite from memory like some Longfellow poem learned in elementary school.
• Wear a mask
• Wash your hands often
• Stay away from crowded venues
• Maintain social distance.
Considering how contagious asymptomatic people might be, we should add one line:
• Get tested for COVID-19
I will greatly miss visiting the Finger Lakes and spending time with amigos this summer. But a flashy new 2021 calendar arrived in the mail yesterday. Perhaps it’s a good omen that next year things might be closer to normal on July 4th weekend.
Unless the coronavirus has even more ugly surprises in store for us.