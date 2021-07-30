Normally, buying a new couch, a dining room table, or an easy chair is pretty straightforward, provided you have cash or enough credit.
At least it was before the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change teamed up to disrupt supply chains, bolloxing up manufacturing and distribution from computer chips to potato chips.
Now you can add furniture to the list.
Today, unheard of delays in furniture manufacture and delivery have become one of the most visible canaries in a dysfunctional supply-chain coal mine.
The manufacturing and distribution woes of industries began making news when people started spending money as the pandemic subsided. A year of pent-up consumer demand collided with a year of considerably less-than-normal manufacturing.
A relatively minor automotive repair on my trusty pickup truck was just delayed nearly a week because a part normally in stock at a corner auto supply shop wasn’t available.
It had to be ordered from a faraway supplier.
In the case of furniture, shoppers are learning that a newly manufactured sofa — like the one they admired so much in a store showroom or online — might not be delivered for six months. Maybe a year. Maybe longer.
A year or longer? To take delivery on a piece of furniture?
We might have to get used to this.
The industries that support furniture building and shipping have taken a serious whack from extreme weather events, coupled with a coronavirus-linked labor shortage.
The ice and extreme cold temperatures early this year in Texas and other Southern states resulted in well-reported widespread electrical power shortages affecting homes and businesses. What wasn’t reported was that the outages shut down manufacturers of a chemical needed to produce foam.
Foam, the thing integral in making mattresses, chairs and couches.
No chemical, no foam.
No foam, no furniture.
And those little metal brackets, nuts, bolts, screws and tiny bits of hardware used to assemble furniture of all stripes? They are also in extremely short supply.
The majority of these metallic items come from China, a nation suffering from a combination of coronavirus-related labor shortages and a simple lack of raw materials.
But even when those little metal brackets and other assembly items arrived stateside from China earlier this year, many dockworkers in Southern California were out sick and unable to unload the transporting ships.
Sick with COVID-19, of course.
Much of the cargo destined for the Port of Los Angeles was rerouted to Houston. And getting any of that material — and other formerly Southern California-bound items — from Houston to the West Coast has proved to be problematic.
A shortage of available trucks to transport gets the blame there.
Clearly, any difficulty in purchasing a new recliner or sofa is a first-world problem. Many millions of people in poor nations across the globe will never have a new couch. Or maybe even a couch at all.
But the collapse of the furniture manufacturing and delivery system is illustrative of how interconnected the world is today and how fragile those connections are.
Right now, the supply chain for that much-desired couch is just an annoyance.
But what if the next tangle is in manufacturing and delivery of medical supplies?
Or maybe food?
Not being able to buy a new piece of furniture is one more symbol that things aren’t what they were. And might not be.