It was probably a good thing that a recent newspaper story about Covid-19 didn’t hit the stands until four days after the Thanksgiving holiday. If it had, it might have cast a dark pall for me over what was a delightful afternoon meal followed by an evening of chatter and socialization with nearly 20 people at our youngest son’s house. I even got the chance to relate an oft-told family tale of how my maternal grandmother would make us teenagers dance the polka with everyone after Thanksgiving dinner, all crammed in her cellar/rec room in Lakewood, N.Y.
The Washington Post headline offered a grim summary of the news to follow:
“Covid deaths skew older, reviving questions about ‘acceptable loss.’ ” I really dislike the words “acceptable loss” almost as much as the equally troubling “collateral damage.”
The Post article takes a deep dive into a new statistical analysis that makes it clear if you are high up in the older-age bracket, you are considerably more likely to get walloped hard by covid. Perhaps even die. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that of the more than 300 people dying on average from covid per day — per day! — most are 65 or older.
The Post story also includes an analysis of CDC data that indicates nearly 9 in 10 of all U.S. Covid deaths are people 65 or older.
Nine in 10? Not very reassuring news for Baby Boomers.
Some of the reasons are obvious. Older people’s immune systems are often weaker than those of the young. And, the likelihood is that older folks likely have some pre-existing medical condition upon which this virus will prey.
But a surprising reason is that older Americans are not getting the latest Omicron-specific booster shots as quickly as they rushed to get the two original covid vaccinations and follow-up boosters. Currently, fewer than 25% of people ages 65-74 have gotten the latest inoculation.
Numerous medical authorities in the story suggest that besides getting the latest booster, masking still makes sense for everyone too, although they recognize much of the U.S. public has adopted a dangerously laissez-faire attitude about the virus.
I finally made time to get the newest booster in anticipation of the holidays and all our social activities. Every jacket I wear now that the weather has turned chilly has a mask in a pocket ready to don.
The Post story is a good reminder to take it out and cover my nose and mouth.
Reflecting this week about Thanksgiving Day dinner at my son’s, I made a horrifying mental calculation about the ages of the people around the table. If covid had swept through our assembly in the months before we sat down to offer our gratitude, the table might have been minus as many of six of us elders. While that simmered in my mind, I recalled the stories and family histories shared with the next generation while we gathered around a long table to eat.
The stories of the family histories were fascinating.
Our son’s father-in-law talked about growing up in a military family and living in Okinawa. My wife was able to share with our children and their partners what it was like to celebrate the holiday with her Hungarian father and extended family and friends. And there were many reminisces about long-passed ancestors and how their lives had impacted the generations sitting around the table.
For that one hour of sharing, these holiday stories bonded our families together and created magical connections. What a loss it would have been for some of us to miss these stories, our histories.
In the meantime, the federal government has launched a major push to increase the number of people of all ages getting the latest booster.
“Please, for your own safety, for that of your family, get an updated Covid-19 shot,” Anthony Fauci advised.
Wise words from the President’s 84-year-old chief medical adviser.