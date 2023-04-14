Like many people in recent months, I dropped my guard about taking precautions against Covid-19.
A mask I’d formerly worn nearly 100 % of the time stayed in my jacket pocket or was left dangling from my truck’s rearview mirror when I went into stores. I’ve been going to social events without much thought about the health of the other folks who would be there.
Covid-19 today seems to have become just another in a series of foul infections we have to deal with. Many people even believe it’s “just another flu.”
But how often has just another flu killed family plans for a traditional Easter celebration? A wedding? A birthday party? A baby shower?
As much as covid has receded from the headlines, there are plenty of cases of infections and plenty of people suffering despite the current laissez-faire attitude. It’s clear, at least anecdotally, that while antiviral drugs like Paxlovid and other medical interventions are helpful to lessen symptoms, covid’s very contagious nature continues to wreak holy havoc on anyone who contracts it as well as with their loved ones and families.
My wife and I, along with eight friends, clustered two weeks ago for a festive farewell dinner at a nearby yacht club. Amid great food and lively conversations, I remember a table-wide toast and glasses clinking as we wished each other continued good health. We didn’t hear the ominous theme music from “Jaws” playing in the background, but it was there.
A few days later, three of the folks were testing positive with Covid-19. I don’t know how it skipped me, but I’m not complaining. All three covid-positive people have had a very uncomfortable time of it, despite being fully vaccinated, boosted, and two of them on antiviral drugs.
Their need to quarantine crashed all sorts of planned activities.
In my case, our family had four days of fun planned in Portland with our grown children and other relations. We had a block of tickets for the basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers. But instead of cheering, my wife was sick and quarantined at home while the kids did Portland without her.
“Abandoned” was the description she used when we asked her how she was feeling.
Another covid-infected friend at the table canceled big party plans to celebrate her milestone birthday with her daughters and a first grandchild.
She is also quarantined and also home alone.
As of this writing, my daily covid tests have been consistently negative long enough that it appears I dodged the viral bullet. But I’m laying low at a friend’s house until it’s safe to go home without risk of infection. According to CDC guidelines, my wife needs two negative tests 48 hours apart before she can drop her mask — and then I can cautiously lower my guard.
Last Christmas, a caravan of our cousins with Finger Lakes roots had to reverse course mid-drive from New England and return home because someone in the entourage tested positive for covid. Holiday celebrations with relatives went poof.
My younger sister reported this week that her university-related workplace is seeing plenty of reports of people calling in sick with covid. And, the folks are very ill, even if fully vaccinated.
So, ultimately, Covid-19 is not “just another flu,” but a deal breaker when it comes to family gatherings. It’s a good reason to mask appropriately, keep washing hands, and have group gatherings outside if possible, not inside in tight quarters. The specter of dying from covid may have faded along with the number of new cases, but it’s canceling a lot of good times together.
Too many.