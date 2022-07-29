For nearly five years, Finger Lakes environmental activists have waited impatiently for Greenidge Generation to install screens needed to keep fish, eggs and larvae from being sucked into a massive water-intake pipe at the Dresden bitcoin facility/power plant.
They may have to keep waiting.
Until a week ago, it looked like Greenidge had a shot at meeting the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Oct. 1 deadline to get the long-awaited screens installed. But the project hit a snag.
A large barge needed to haul materials for the screens to the Greenidge plant was being assembled by a contractor at Severne Point, a popular public fishing and boat-launch facility on the west shore of Seneca Lake. However, the DEC ordered the contractor to remove the equipment from the public boat launch, “Waterfront” reported one week ago. “Waterfront” is published online by Watkins Glen-based journalist Peter Mantius.
A delay in getting the screens to the Greenidge plant — plus the lack of a current permit to install them — means the company might miss the deadline. And, if that happens, history suggests Greenidge will blame the DEC for disallowing the contractor’s barge to be constructed on state property.
While that might seem like small beans, further delays in getting the screens installed is unacceptable. The Connecticut-based company has had five years since the DEC ordered it to get these screens installed.
Five years!
In that half-decade, uncounted amounts of aquatic life have been killed on a daily basis as Greenidge pulls many millions of gallons of water out of Seneca Lake. The water is used for cooling computers and equipment, eventually spitting heated water back out into the lake, the temperature of which can be considerably warmer than when it was drawn. Greenidge’s DEC permit allows it to push the heated water back into the lake at temperatures up to a maximum of 107 degrees Fahrenheit.
The effects of that heated water on wildlife makes environmental activists boil too.
If the Greenidge facility were just providing electrical power to homes and businesses — and not using its electrical generation capabilities to support a bitcoin operation — it might be easier for Finger Lakes residents to support, however grudgingly, the DEC’s leniency on deadlines for screens to protect aquatic life and air permits. But Greenidge is not just some local electrical company. It’s a growing bitcoin-mining facility doing a major expansion of the number of computers used in its profitable cryptocurrency operation.
It’s corporate profit with very little local gain.
Greenidge wasn’t in the cryptocurrency business in 2017 when the DEC gave the OK for the company to restart the shuttered power plant. At the same time, the DEC approved a generous five-year period to get those screens installed.
If the out-of-state owners of Greenidge want to gamble on the bitcoin market, that is certainly their right, but the company needs to follow the law, whether it’s an air-quality permit or installing lifesaving screens to protect aquatic life.
And the DEC?
If Greenidge doesn’t get the screens installed by the Oct. 1 deadline, DEC needs to aggressively rap the knuckles of the facility’s owners with a painful fine for lateness or even order the bitcoin operation to close up shop until the screens are in place. DEC does have “environmental conservation” in its name, after all.
Would Greenidge howl in protest? Of course. But it’s been five years and counting for a project that could have been done at any time between 2017 and today. Make that “should have” been done.
Get the screens installed, Greenidge, or turn off your machines until you do.