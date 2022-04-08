The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s recent three-month extension of time to continue pondering Greenidge Generation’s expired air-quality permit is troubling evidence the state agency could be in the grip of regulatory capture.
Regulatory capture is the term used to describe situations in which a regulatory agency, politician or political body appears more interested in promoting the very industry it is charged with regulating.
Certainly, many opponents of Greenidge’s ongoing bitcoin mining expansion in Dresden believe something is sorely amiss in DEC’s oversight. This three-month gift of time will allow Greenidge to continue operations as usual, which includes moving ahead with a near doubling of the number of computers used in the bitcoin operation. This extra time comes in addition to a just-completed two-month extension the DEC had given the Connecticut-based company. In those two months, the ostensible purpose was to scrutinize approximately 4,000 submitted citizen comments.
This additional three-month extension is being justified by the DEC because it says it needs to examine just-proposed air-pollution mitigation measures by Greenidge, review other materials, and to continue consideration of citizen comments the agency theoretically has already mulled over for 60 days.
There must be some fascinating stuff in those comments.
A DEC spokesperson said the agency and Greenidge mutually agreed on this three-month time extension. No surprise there.
From Greenidge’s standpoint, why hurry to get the DEC to make a decision? In three months the bitcoin expansion could be completed, or very nearly so.
The DEC definitely should not rush to judgment on Greenidge’s air-quality permit issues. If the state agency wants to be thorough, there’s no complaint here. Clean air and water support the Finger Lakes region’s major industry: tourism.
But what justification does the DEC have to let Greenidge keep operating with an air permit that expired in September 2021, and to let the corporation expand its controversial bitcoin operation in the interim?
Inquiring minds would love to hear more.
Just after this recent three-month Greenidge delay was announced, DEC officials said the agency will require a draft Environmental Impact Statement for Seneca Meadows’ proposed 47-acre expansion of its landfill. The timing of that announcement sounds like a sudden get-tough move on the part of the DEC by including statement the landfill expansion “may have a significant adverse impact on the environment.”
No kidding.
But because the expansion is geographic and not a request to increase the permitted total of 12 million pounds of garbage allowed be stacked daily at the facility, it’s uncertain what environmental grounds might exist to successfully argue against it.
Complaints about foul odors, rumbling truck traffic, and air and water pollution have been brought up over and over by citizens for years, to no avail.
But it could be that in the draft EIS process, the issue of the Town of Seneca Falls Local Law 3-2016 might be addressed. That law clearly says Seneca Meadows needs to shut down by December 2025.
While the most recent town board election flipped enough seats to make it likely that law could be repealed, the deadline stands for now.
Finger Lakes citizens count on the DEC and other arms of the state government to use regulatory powers to keep air and water clean.
And it’s reassuring that the state agency seems to want to provide a thorough environmental assessment of Seneca Meadows expansion.
But that doesn’t overshadow continued DEC inaction that gives Greenidge Generation a virtual free pass to get its bitcoin operation expanded.
The DEC could recapture its regulatory reputation by having Greenidge stop its bitcoin mining expansion for the next 90 days.
It should do so.