The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s reputation for bending over to support industry in the Finger Lakes is well established. So is the state agency’s disdain for activists who complain loudly about the DEC’s oft-demonstrated deference toward projects like Greenidge Generation’s cryptocurrency expansion in Dresden.
But the recent announcement that the DEC will delay its decision on whether to renew Greenidge’s expired air-quality permits is further tarnishing DEC’s tattered reputation.
The two-month delay is ostensibly so the agency can further pore over 4,000 already submitted public comments. That sounds reasonable, though exactly what nuggets of information DEC staff still hope to find is unclear.
History suggests the agency might desperately be seeking some scintilla of evidence supporting Greenidge’s expansion, a growth that will nearly double the number of computers from approximately 17,300 already in place to 32,000.
Considering how unpopular the project is, two more months of reading the tea leaves won’t be sufficient to justify the impact. But it might be sufficient for Greenidge to complete its expansion. It has four buildings under construction at the Dresden site.
Once the additional computers are installed, it’s unthinkable the DEC would turn around and deny the Connecticut-based corporation permits to keep its profitable crypto-mining operation humming.
It’s a shell game played with the public, making a two-month delay look like due process but actually allowing the DEC to gift the company extra time to get further entrenched.
That doesn’t enhance the state agency’s credibility.
The DEC is missing an obvious opportunity to demonstrate it does listen to public concerns and can act like a regulatory organization.
While extending the deadline two months to study the 4,000 public comments might be reasonable, it also would have been reasonable for the DEC to tell Greenidge to halt its expansion activities until the air-permit review process was done.
No permits.
No expansion.
No action until the matter of the air permits is settled.
As it stands today, reports show Greenidge exceeds the amount of permitted emissions dramatically. Those emissions are expected to skyrocket with additional computers. If in two months DEC approves permits for the already over-the-top emissions, the agency will need to perform administrative-approval gymnastics worthy of a bureaucratic Cirque de Soleil performance to justify its actions.
Don’t be surprised if that happens.
If it seems unfair to imply the DEC seems to have a laissez-faire attitude in its regulation of Greenidge, consider these additional issues detailed in a recent issue of “Waterfront”, a web-based environment-oriented publication produced by Watkins Glen journalist Peter Mantius.
• “Greenidge signed a consent order with the DEC in 2015 that required the company to clean up its Lockwood coal ash landfill by late 2016, but that deadline has been repeatedly postponed.”
• “DEC also allowed the company five years to comply with federal Clean Water Act rules on water intake and discharge. Its intake pipe still doesn’t comply.”
• “The agency has also allowed the company to take years to provide a report on thermal pollution from its water discharges into the Keuka Outlet, which flows into Seneca Lake. Warmer lake water is believed to contribute to harmful algal blooms.”
The DEC should reverse course and lean on Greenidge Generation to pause its cryptocurrency expansion project until the citizen comments’ review process is completed. Besides being the right thing to do, it could boost the agency’s credibility with a skeptical public.
But don’t bet any Bitcoins that will happen.