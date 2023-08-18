The town of Thurston in Steuben County is considering a permanent ban on the spreading of treated sewage sludge — often referred to as “biosolids” — on its farm fields. Unsurprisingly, those in the business of doing so and profiting from it are strongly opposed to a ban.
Last year, a division of Casella took over leases totaling nearly 2,700 acres where the sludge is used as fertilizer, prompting plenty of concern among town residents about possible water-well pollution, among other sewage-related matters. The sludge comes from wastewater treatment facilities in Watkins Glen, Dundee, Trumansburg, and many others across the region.
Details of the politics and science of all this — all the poop, so to speak — are being meticulously reported in Peter Mantius’ online blog, “Water Front.”
Last week, at a public town meeting on the proposed law, a senior state Department of Environmental Conservation official claimed that any town law banning the spreading of sewage sludge on any farmland would violate New York’s “Right to Farm” law. She should know, given that the DEC is one of several likely state-level arbiters of whether spreading sewage sludge is in fact a health and safety problem.
Cue the lawyers?
Maybe.
Even a cursory reading of the law shows that it leans extremely in favor of farms and farmers. No surprise there, of course. It includes references about nuisance lawsuits, with stern language that seems aimed to discourage legal action by individuals. Neighbors with the most legitimate-of-legitimate gripes about problems related to any of Casella’s sludge-spreading tracts could be scared off from doing any court-based complaining.
Thus, the town’s proposed law.
The DEC official’s staunch public defense by invoking the state’s right-to-farm law seems less public-spirited and more an attempt to divert attention away from legitimate concerns about pollution voiced by town residents. Those complaints include claims that traces of PFAS — also known as forever chemicals — have been found in local water wells. The treated sewage sludge spread on local fields is believed to be the culprit.
Instead of trying to short-circuit legitimate public debate, the state agency should be more focused on protecting citizens’ wells and less focused on protecting the ability of a mega-corporation to do business. Unfortunately, this is hardly an isolated incident, prompting some wags to opine that DEC really stands for Defending Every Corporation.
It’s possible the DEC official invoking the right-to-farm law might also have been hoping to stir up farm lobby groups to politically oppose other towns from considering bans on the use of treated sewage sludge. Farm bureaus in the Finger Lakes have a lot of political clout, and in general they are not shy about lobbying local governments.
It’s more than a little ironic that a summary of New York’s right-to-farm law by a national rural collective begins with the statement that the law “promises to promote a strong agricultural economy, with ... emphasis on agri-tourism.”
It’s hard to reconcile the image of hundreds of acres of bucolic agricultural fields, and multitudes of farmstands and bistros based on tourism, where the land is under suspicion that the sewage-turned-fertilizer spread on them is leaking PFAS into the ground and groundwater below.
The debate shouldn’t focus on whether state law trumps the authority of the town of Thurston to protect its citizens, though that’s an important argument to take up, also. In this case, the debate should be over whether this use of treated sewage really is safe for citizens of the town of Thurston.
Let science settle the argument, not politics.