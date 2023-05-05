Fifty books published by American author Jack London have been crammed into my already overfilled office bookshelves, just waiting for me to read them.
The complete works of fiction are arranged in the order in which they came out, starting with “The Son of the Wolf” in 1900 and ending with “The Assassination Bureau,” which was published posthumously in 1963.
Volume by volume, I’ve been working my way through each, some for the first time, a few for the second.
Why?
I can’t fully answer until I get to the end of the literary line of the 50 tomes, but a quick answer is that because London was writing during the close of the 19th century and the first two decades of the 20th, his books are particularly rich with a realistic narrative voice and vivid descriptions of a long-gone era that intrigues me.
He writes poetically about pristine North American woodlands, crystal-clean wilderness waters, and silence so deep you can hear animal sounds across miles of uninhabited territory. His descriptions of the sounds of nature are so vivid I want to weep when a honking car horn, passenger jet roaring overhead, or a leaf blower interrupts my reading. Honestly, leaf blowers! They are so loud they block the sounds of a flock of honking Canada geese.
And the crystal-clean water? Anyone who listened to the recent Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association webinar about the high level of dangerous PFAS chemicals in Seneca Lake fish might want to weep about that too (for a close look at PFAS, check out Peter Mantius’ May 1 “Water Front”).
My connection with London began when I was growing up in the Chautauqua County community of Lakewood. I read a magazine article about the author’s wildly adventurous life, including sailing to the South Seas, working as a journalist covering the Russo-Japanese war, steadfast championing of the rights of everyday working people, and a visceral hatred of greedy corporate bosses. In the intervening decades I’ve read all the major biographies of London and visited his ranch and museum in Glen Ellen, Calif., many times.
As interesting as the biographies are, I find reading his work is more revealing than any biographer’s interpretations.
Already three books into my reading odyssey, these collections of short stories reveal a strong sense of right and wrong and his deep respect for nature. Perhaps awe of nature might be a better description.
London was part of the Klondike Gold Rush, spending most of his time as an observer rather than a seeker of gold. Reading his fictional tales based on real events, I can’t imagine what his level of disgust would be over the modern industrial depredations of areas in Alaska and Canada. Or, how outraged he would be over destructive extraction technologies like those practiced at the Alberta tar sands.
His respect for indigenous cultures is clear too, even though many of the stories do detail how the “civilized” white men who flooded the gold fields mistreated the natives. In these first books, many tales feature characters with strong native women — strong in spirit, loyalty, and physical strength.
Several friends have asked what outcome I expect from reading these 50 books. Will I write a book of my own, some sort of a massive book report?
Doubtful, but possible.
A few others have asked if I will take up reading all the works of some other author as a project. Suggestions have included James Fenimore Cooper and Charles Dickens. James Fenimore Cooper might be in the running, at least his five novels in the “Leatherstocking Tales” series, all based in Central New York. But Charles Dickens, whose work was a fixture in my high school English classes?
No bloody way.