A roomful of fired-up Watkins Glen-area women last week succeeded where the legal system and small-town politics failed.
The women showed up at the village of Watkins Glen meeting en masse, the final push needed to encourage Mayor Luke Leszyk to resign from office.
Two days after that tumultuous Watkins Glen Trustees’ meeting, Leszyk resigned, blaming his sudden departure on a number of “harassment and false accusations” of sexual harassment. The tumult came during trustees’ traditional “Public Be Heard” segment at the outset of the meeting.
Similar public comment time at public meetings is offered by nearly all public bodies in the Finger Lakes. Content of comments by citizens is wide open.
But when the wide-open commentary included a Watkins Glen-area woman’s claim that Leszyk sexually harassed her in April, Leszyk tried to stop her from continuing by shutting down the comment period, prompting an uproar among a cadre of women in the audience. They demanded the woman be allowed to continue to level her documented allegations publicly.
For a full 15 minutes, shouts from the audience and back and forth with Leszyk flew as fast and furious as spitballs in an out-of-control junior high school classroom.
Eventually, a Watkins Glen police officer — at the direction of the mayor — escorted the woman out against her will.
Leszyk’s reaction to stop the woman from speaking was in good part triggered by his accuser’s presentation of documents to the full board of trustees. Included was a nine-page transcript of an audio recording of Leszyk and the woman made at the time of the alleged harassment.
Since the document was handed to the board of trustees in a public meeting, it is now part of the public record. The audio recording also has been posted online at a Watkins Glen website.
The former mayor has been accused of improper behavior before.
In one 2021 incident, he allegedly demanded sexual favors from a Watkins Glen woman, threatening that if she didn’t comply, her husband, a Watkins Glen police sergeant, would be fired from his job.
While Leszyk’s recent alleged sexual harassment dominated the news when he resigned, the former mayor was not beloved by some other city officials and Watkins Glen business people.
Nearly a year ago, the village Planning Board sent a lengthy, strongly worded letter to the full board of trustees complaining about the mayor’s heavy-headed tactics trying to influence and/or control the planners. The letter came in the wake of Leszyk’s visit to a planning board meeting at which his demeanor was characterized as threatening.
“Rather than engaging with us in polite discussion on his concerns, Mayor Leszyk chose to stand directly in front of us in a threatening posture and to tell us how we were to run our meetings and conduct our deliberations,” the planners wrote.
The board’s concerns about the now-former mayor included what they said was Leszyk’s lack of understanding of how village governments work in New York, unsubtle threats to the board’s independence, and issues surrounding code enforcement matters. The code enforcement matters are especially touchy because of a perceived favoritism by the mayor given to select vacation rental owners and developers in the village.
While Leszyk might believe his resignation puts all his problems in the rear-view mirror, it’s quite likely civil actions may be forthcoming, perhaps even from the woman escorted from last week’s meeting, as well as others who spoke out in the verbal melee of People Be Heard.
And now that he is out of office, any legal problems will be his solely and not the responsibility — or at the expense — of taxpayers of the village of Watkins Glen.
The People, it seems, have been heard.