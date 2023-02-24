Government is a huge word that covers a lot of territory.
And that’s the problem. It’s too generic and too easy to blame. Which won’t change a thing.
“Government” is right there just like when we accuse the media, education, police, religion, or a long list of other single-word descriptors when we want to complain.
That generalized complaining is so much easier than examining a specific problem and/or specific solution.
Especially a solution.
Admittedly, in recent weeks I’ve wanted to scream out a window like actor Peter Finch did in the 1976 movie “Network.” “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take this any more!” he said.
My frustration grew out of this short stack of issues reported in “the media” last week.
• A Boeing 777-200 passenger airplane departing from Maui in December suddenly went into a steep nosedive, quickly dropping 1,400 feet in moments before pilots recovered control — a scant 775 feet above the surface of the ocean. Two-plus months later, federal authorities remain mum on what caused this near air tragedy.
• The New York Department of Health isn’t warning the public sufficiently about eating fish that may present a serious health hazard. A story in the online publication “Waterfront” by environmental reporter Peter Mantius outlines the likely danger of PFAS chemicals pose to anyone who eats contaminated fish, including those caught in the Finger Lakes.
• Information about people with mental problems — and what medications they take — are for sale by online data brokers. It’s the latest area of personal information to come up for sale on the internet. Much is aggregate data, but for a price, some brokers name names and give identifying information.
• And, in East Palestine, Ohio, a freight train derailed, spilling toxic chemicals. Then, authorities deliberately torched the chemicals, creating a massive toxic airborne cloud, some of which may have wafted over Pennsylvania and New York.
What this quartet has in common reminds me of the expression, “You had just one job!”
Finding out why those pilots nearly augured a passenger jet into the Pacific Ocean should be priority one for the FAA and other airline regulatory agencies. And they should tell the public specifically what happened. Pronto.
Banning and/or controlling chemicals that might be making Finger Lakes fish unsafe for human consumption should be at the top of list for the New York State Department of Health to ensure public safety and keep Finger Lakes waters healthy too.
Mental health data about individuals should not be for sale. Period.
And the train wreck in Ohio? The railroad industry and safety regulation about freight carried on the rails have been under the thumb of the federal government since the early decades of the 19th century. You would think great minds would have figured out solid safety measures — they have, but a corrupt political process has made rail safety secondary to profits, threatening the health of many thousands of people from this latest rail disaster.
Reading about these four issues, I was not surprised. But I was disappointed.
We entrust government to keep us safe in the air, on the ground, in the ether of the internet, and even in what we eat. It’s government’s job.
In my case, I will channel my disappointment by penning some pithy letters to agencies such as the FAA and the New York State Department of Health and perhaps make a few phone calls expressing my serious citizen displeasure.
That’s far better than just railing about the generic “government” — even if feels good to do so.