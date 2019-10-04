In early 2016, then-presidential candidate Donald Trump let loose with a boast about his popularity so audacious and crude, it made people gasp.
“I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose voters,” Trump said at a campaign rally in Iowa.
In the intervening months and years, it seemed metaphorically true, considering the numerous scandals, volume of dubious executive orders and an astounding catalog of ethical and moral breaches associated with his administration.
Until last week.
That’s when an official impeachment inquiry was announced by Congress, startling everyone — including Finger Lakes voters of both the Republican and Democratic parties.
While Donald Trump didn’t shoot anyone on 5th Avenue in New York City, he did get caught rather spectacularly for asking a foreign government July 25 to help him politically. He’s admitted as much, though, of course, he denies it was wrong.
Even so, he and members of his administration were apparently nervous enough about the contents of the conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that records of the Trump-Zelensky telephone chat were buried deep behind classified, top-secret computer walls.
Almost any way you look at this, Trump’s request for help from a foreign power is a pretty clear indicator his overarching hubris lets him believe there are no limits to his power and popularity.
Unsurprisingly, the response to the revelation and Trump’s truculence about the impeachment inquiry has been divided along political lines.
But there are some indications GOP members of the House and Senate are slowly considering whether this latest over-the-line action is finally enough for them to take the impeachment process seriously and not just parrot GOP and Trump White House talking points.
Over-the-line things Donald Trump has done since January 2017 include:
• Separating young migrant children from their parents.
• Putting migrant children (and adults) at the U.S. Mexico border in cages.
• Cozying up to authoritarian dictators.
• Looking the other way when a U.S. journalist was murdered in a Saudi embassy.
• Encouraging white supremacy.
• Refusing to consider gun control measures.
• Opening public lands to oil and gas corporations for exploitation.
• Shredding environmental regulations that protect clean air and water.
As this impeachment inquiry evolves, the situation changes hour-to-hour, as does the political calculus.
Long-time Trump supporter and four-term Finger Lakes Congressman Chris Collins this week gave up his involvement in House deliberations. He resigned Monday prior to an expected guilty plea in a securities fraud case.
But other GOP Finger Lakes congressmen will be part of the impeachment process, though for the moment, they are standing with the president.
“The full facts surrounding the president’s conversation with the Ukrainian president need to come out,” Congressman John Katko said. But he called the decision to launch an impeachment inquiry “a dramatic overstep.”
Rep. Tom Reed said flatly, “I don’t agree with impeachment.”
In a telephone conference with reporters, Reed added he did not see “a smoking gun in the evidence that has been put forward.”
Whether the evidence is smoking or not is the whole purpose behind the impeachment inquiry. Elected representatives of both political parties — sitting on House committees — will inquire, seek verifiable facts, and hear testimony from a legion of people who were involved in the phone call and related U.S.-Ukrainian matters.
Among many things, they will want to know why there was a Trump-induced delay in giving $391 million in U.S. military aid to the Ukraine, and an explanation of what Trump’s statement to Zelensky — “I would like you to do us a favor” — meant.
Those questions are just for openers.