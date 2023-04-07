Water quality and politics should not be mixed.
A case in point is the Cayuga County Legislature’s recent move to cut off funding for an established — and much-needed — program that monitors water quality.
In late March, without debate, the Legislature voted to end funding for the Owasco Lake monitoring program. Owasco is the sixth largest of the Finger Lakes, providing drinking water to approximately 45,000 people. These folks deserve every assurance possible the water that comes of out their taps is safe.
To be fair, it was a split vote, but it should have been a slam dunk to keep the program going. There should have been substantive debate. Most important, the public should have been warned ahead of the vote so concerned citizens could have chimed in.
Why did they cut the program? It might be because it shines the light a little too brightly on how much phosphorus and nitrogen flow into the lake, both believed to be culprits in the algal blooms and harmful microcystins that result. Microcystins can cause a variety of health problems.
The drinking water in the city of Auburn and town of Owasco started showing signs of the toxins in filtered drinking water in 2016, prompting the monitoring and the resulting millions of dollars spent on water filtration plant upgrades.
Just the dollars invested should be enough to keep the monitoring. It would be nice to know the investment is paying off.
The politics behind the vote to curtail the longstanding program, as well as the background about the program’s inception, are explained in solid detail in “Water Front,” an online publication by Watkins Glen journalist Peter Mantius. Mantius’ explanation, and the data he cites, make a persuasive case that the Cayuga County Legislature needs to reverse itself when it meets at the end of April. And this time, opponents of the testing program need to state clearly why they believe the $20,000-plus annual cost — and testing — is unnecessary.
It’s hard to imagine city and town water filtration experts agree they don’t need data from testing. They should be heard by the Legislature too.
Owasco Lake and its watershed are hardly alone in concerns about agricultural runoff and algal blooms. It’s a concern for all the Finger Lakes. Most elected officials around the region are on board, dealing head on with the problem. As more algal blooms bloom, people’s health and the region’s tourist economy can be threatened.
This curtailing of testing at Owasco is an outlier among clean-water efforts around the Finger Lakes.
Almost simultaneously with the actions of the Cayuga County Legislature, the president of the Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association sent out an upbeat message updating its member and the public about ongoing clean-water efforts.
“Our water quality monitoring programs of the lake … and key tributaries … give sound data on the current conditions compared to a multiyear history, and point to areas of concern and need. This information was key to another major effort, the development of the 9 Element Watershed Management Plan,” Dan Corbett wrote. “The plan is an extensive document of the state of the watershed and the lake, its primary issues, targeted improvement goals, and recommended actions to achieve those goals.”
Corbett also gave a nod to a new program aimed at reducing sediment, nutrients and pollution in the watershed. He also highlighted Pure Waters’ partnership with the Finger Lakes Institute to examine lake fisheries and contaminants that might affect human health.
Heads up, Cayuga County legislators. Give SLPWA a call if you are unsure about why monitoring water quality is so important.