The recently released Netflix film “Don’t Look Up” could be the most troubling movie I’ve seen in recent memory.
Scratch “could be.”
I watched it twice. It was even more bothersome on second viewing.
At first, “Don’t Look Up” seems like comedic satire. But it is no comedy. Even though it’s sprinkled with plenty of clever and sometimes outrageous humor, this is what the ancient Greeks called Juvenalian satire — bitter and ironic.
The plot revolves around a Manhattan-sized comet hurtling through space, on course for a direct hit on Earth within six months, at which point it will cause an “extinction-level event” similar to what likely obliterated dinosaurs eons ago.
“Deep Impact” and “Armageddon” used the same basic story premise in 1998 films.
An impending, off-planet threat like a comet, asteroid or meteor crashing into Earth is a catastrophic scenario many movies portray as forcing people across the planet to set aside differences and act cooperatively to save humankind. In those two 1998 disaster movies, that’s exactly what happened, with heroic actors in different ways battling planet killers from space to preserve our species.
But “Don’t Look Up” is a film with a reality television script. It takes an all-too-realistic look at how our current political and social culture might deal with a comet-smashing, extinction-level threat.
If your stomach just flipped thinking about that, wait until you watch the film.
Most critics say the comet is really a stand-in disaster for climate change, the slower-moving extinction level threat we read about daily.
I thought so too on my first viewing of the movie, but then decided it could apply to any catastrophe facing all of humanity. Perhaps the script writers had the pandemic and anti-vaccine movement in mind as well.
The film title comes from a comet-denial political movement that springs up as the comet approaches, adopting “don’t look up” as a slogan.
The 2-plus-hour film comes at viewers fast and furious, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence (as astronomers), Cate Blanchette (as a vacuous television talk show host) and Meryl Streep (as U.S. President).
The film takes no prisoners as it shreds the president, the federal science bureaucracy, the media, and pop culture. It also takes dead aim, with a frighteningly realistic look, at how businesses would find a way to profit from the crash of civilization. For me, that was probably the most troubling aspect of this film. And very believable.
The release of “Don’t Look Up” coincides as the effects of real-life climate change are becoming, brutally, more and more brutal.
Midwinter killer tornadoes in Kentucky.
A disastrous urban firestorm near Denver.
Wild temperature swings in the Arctic and Antarctic.
While these might seem like isolated events, it doesn’t take a research scientist or specialist to find similar disasters all over the globe. Drought, famine, floods. Pick your tragic event.
Most climate scientists agreed we are living in a slow-moving extinction level event, with disaster approaching only slightly slower than an earthbound comet.
But maybe that’s not true anymore. It doesn’t feel that slow.
And, real-life scientific pleas for local and global action are generally ignored, just like the cries of DeCaprio and others in the fictional “Don’t Look Up.”
At the end of the film, in a scene around a homey-dinner table that could have been in any Finger Lakes home, astronomer DiCaprio offers a final prophetic comment to his family and others gathered for a last supper.
“We really did have everything,” he said, wistfully.
We still do.
But for how long?