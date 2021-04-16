“Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn’t do than by the ones you did do.”
This thoughtful quote is most often attributed to the famous American writer Mark Twain, but most sources say it really belongs to author H. Jackson Brown’s mother. It’s included in his 1991 book, “P.S. I Love You: When Mom Wrote, She Always Saved the Best for Last.”
Regardless of the true author, it’s a powerful piece of wisdom I often rejigger to include “regret” in place of “disappointed” when I use it in conversation or pieces of writing.
The concept of regret came to mind this last week with the death of a friend in California and the death of a New Mexico amigo’s father.
In the case of my friend’s father — who died peacefully at 96 — my friend had traveled three states and 1,200 road miles to visit him just weeks before he passed away. As much as my friend and his siblings are still grieving, that in-person visit — coupled with a family Zoom visit with their father just before he died — likely helped to ease the sad regret so many people have when someone close to them dies.
At many funerals and remembrance services, especially in the time of COVID-19, a palpable sense of regret hangs grimly in the air. It centers around not keeping in close-enough touch, not offering to help in the person’s final days or simply not making peace about whatever may have kept them and the departed separated.
In the case of my California friend who died after a month-long hospital stay, my regret weighs heavy.
I didn’t reach out enough to help him deal with complicated issues with which he was struggling. I keep pondering what kept me from stepping up more to help. Was it discomfort in not knowing how to help? Was it that it was a difficult situation? If I could have a “do-over,” what have I learned? What would I do differently?
The experience of both deaths also has been a reminder — as always — to make some long-overdue phone calls, write letters I have been avoiding, and to be more mindful how much we all need each other, even when it seems inconvenient and/or uncomfortable.
That’s when it’s most important to be kind, empathetic and offer help, if possible — and maybe more appreciated.
This reminds me of a great line from the 2002 film “The Four Feathers.”
Actor Keith Ledger plays a British soldier rescued from death in the North African desert by actor Djimon Hounsou, playing the role of a native tribesman. Ledger asks why Hounsou saved his life and now continues to protect him from enemy soldiers that threaten his life.
“God put you in my way,” Hounsou responds. “I have no choice.”
Not to get all ecclesiastical here, but it’s a powerful statement, whatever your religious inclinations.
It’s also a good phrase to keep in mind if you have to step around a homeless person sitting on a sidewalk. Or when you see a car obviously broken down on a deserted highway. Maybe stopping to help feels unsafe. But a phone call to some roadside assistance might be in order.
The quote at the beginning of this column also includes this bit of Mom wisdom.
“So throw off the bowlines. Sail away from safe harbor. Catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover.”
Save yourself from regretting those things you didn’t do, but wanted to or should have done.
Moms can be so smart.