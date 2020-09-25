The ongoing pandemic, smoke from West Coast wildfires and the increasingly toxic U.S. political climate have pushed me right to the edge.
It’s actually more accurate to say pushed me toward the planet’s Southern Hemisphere.
I’m ready to pack up and leave for Weld, a small New Zealand seaside community with beautiful surfing beaches, absolutely perfect weather, and people who seem universally amiable, smart, interesting and above all, incredibly kind-hearted.
Sound too good to be true?
Well, yes, it is.
Weld isn’t a real community. It’s the fictional setting for an Aussie-New Zealand comedy-drama television program “800 Words.”
But that doesn’t change my mind about wanting to live there. Over the last few weeks, while my wife and I binged-watched every episode of the three seasons of the show, I’ve wanted to climb right through my television screen to get out of here and into Weld.
It reminds me of a number of Finger Lakes communities — minus the fabulous surfing beaches, of course.
Weld residents have to deal with oodles of summer tourists crowding their beaches, restaurants and favorite spots. There are out-of-town developers sniffing around who are willing to sacrifice the environment, ostensibly to provide residents jobs but mostly to garner hefty profits. The high school-age characters provide plenty of relatable and sometimes comedic teen drama. And there’s a modest amount of tension between the relatively wealthy and slightly less well-to do.
These familiar issues and many others get solved and/or resolved with clever common-sense compromises, a wealth of humor, and an abundance of what seems like high-quality wine.
But most important is that conflicts are resolved against the backdrop of a touching kindness that runs deep in the collective heart of the town and its people.
See why Weld is so attractive?
The program’s title springs from the lead character’s job. Each week he bangs out exactly 800 words for his popular column published in an Australian newspaper.
But the column is not the focus of the show. It’s a clever device to move the story line along in each episode from start to finish. Sometimes it’s an explanatory guide to life’s complexities as faced by the program’s characters and viewers. Often the column offers a parable about how those complexities could get worked out.
It is so tempting at this point to give away the details of every plot of every episode of “800 Words.”
But I won’t.
I recommend taking a look at the program, particularly if you want some uplifting entertainment minus car chases, gratuitous violence or other trappings frequently sprinkled through too much American television programming.
A friend who started watching “800 Words” recently said it has been refreshing because she can confidently watch without having to worry that someone might suddenly get stabbed in the eye.
“800 Words” came highly recommended to me by a longtime friend, an American-turned-Brit who thought I might relate to the show.
She was spot on. But not because the main character writes a newspaper column of 800 words each week. (For the record, “Write On” comes in at about 650 words).
What stole my heart was how well the people of Weld treat each other. There are lessons about that in the program for everyone.
“800 Words” was slated to go into a fourth season of production but was abruptly canceled without explanation.
My theory on why?
The season three finale so neatly wrapped up a half-dozen complicated Weld situations — with tear-inducing happy endings pretty much all around — the writers and producers probably decided they had created a near masterpiece that would be hard to top with another set of episodes.
Can’t argue with that.