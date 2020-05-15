The relative merits of having students getting education in traditional classrooms vs. learning via an interactive computer hookup are under examination globally because of the pandemic.
The last two Sundays in a row the New York Times has featured well-written opinion articles on the topic, one by a college anthropology professor and the other by an eighth-grade student.
My apologies to the professor, but the nod goes to the eighth-grader’s piece as more compelling, though both deserve close reading.
This column will not argue the relative merits of having students glued to computer screens vs. glued to classroom seats.
But it is a plea for parents, teachers, administrators and politicians to thoughtfully contemplate how education — like everything else today because of the pandemic — must adjust to our changed circumstances.
The key words are “must adjust” and “contemplate.” It’s doubtful anyone really knows how to navigate this unknown territory, no matter how knowledgeable and strident they sound.
Unsurprisingly, the notion of thoughtful contemplation nearly blew out the window when New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made a public call to “re-imagine” education along with the state’s economy, health care and mass transit.
Before you could say twitter, there was a massive pile-on by people and organizations opposing even the idea of closely examining education.
It didn’t help that Cuomo had enlisted the aid of billionaire philanthropists to help the re-imagining process. Or that one of the imagineers is Bill Gates.
“Successful businessmen — their goals are antithetical to governing and to turn it over to unelected individuals is not good for government and not good for democracy,” said Assemblywoman Deborah Glick, D-Manhattan.
Since announcing the formation of a task force, educators have been added to the group.
But New York State Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, R-132 of Corning, wants schools to operate as they did pre-pandemic.
“Let me be very clear, students and teachers belong in school and in the classroom, period,” he said.
I have bad news, Phil.
The entire planet is experiencing an earthquake-like quantum shift. The first temblor was COVID-19 shaking the planet. Today — and for many tomorrows — we will deal with powerful economic, social and cultural aftershocks.
Like how to provide education, post-pandemic.
Until a vaccine is developed and/or successful treatments, COVID-19 will lurk right along with people’s fear of contracting the disease.
If schools were reopened as Palmesano suggests, at a minimum they would have to be cleaned to a level never previously imagined so as to remain virus free. Testing of students and teachers for the virus would almost assuredly become routine.
And social distancing?
Imagine an elementary, junior high, high school or college classroom designed for 30 students. How many could reasonably congregate in that same space and maintain safe health standards?
One study in California projected that with social distancing, a standard classroom could safely contain eight students.
Eight.
But schools and education got a jump start on adjusting to the pandemic.
While schools closed, education barely slowed. It shifted to a system of computer linkups and a variety of creative schemes to keep learning going, even though school doors were locked.
It wasn’t without its challenges.
But schools, teachers and their students creatively adjusted from day one while the majority of businesses remained shuttered.
Those businesses are now beginning the long process of carefully reopening, experimenting with what precautions need to be taken, how many employees they can afford to rehire and how to entice wary customers out of their shelter-in-place safe spots.
This process is going to take a lot of creativity, contemplation and patience.
Schools, teachers and students have shown what can be done and are willing to create the next version of what education will look like.
The rest of us can do it, too.