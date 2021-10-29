Last weekend’s Finger Lakes Times full-page list of election material was impressive.
State proposals for voting rights amendments, a guaranteed right to clean air, water and a healthy environment, amending the apportionment and redistricting process, and increasing the jurisdiction of New York City Civil courts — all listed along with a sea of ink, containing names of candidates running for election to local Finger Lakes’ offices Tuesday.
If you were thinking about sitting out this election because there are no monumental national issues or candidates to vote on, think again.
This one really matters.
One of the New York voting rights’ measures proposes eliminating the current 10-day advance voter registration requirement. The other would authorize “no excuse absentee ballot voting.”
Both of these would encourage voting at a time when many other states across the United States are busy enacting laws that would have the net effect of discouraging voting, not encouraging.
Shame on those states, by the way.
The importance of the state ballot proposition guaranteeing clean air, water and a healthy environment was explained in a well-stated FLT op-ed this past weekend penned by writer Tony Del Plato.
The FLT’s detailed page of election data represents a tradition and long-standing election ritual for many newspapers all across America — getting the information out to the public.
In my newspaper career, amassing this kind of information for voters was an annual exercise.
But besides the listing of candidates and offices, there was always the unstated encouragement for eligible citizens to get out and vote.
In Tuesday’s election the state ballot propositions are certainly very important and deserve close voter scrutiny. They face political wrestling matches ahead in the state Legislature.
But voting for local candidates for local offices of all stripes can have nearly immediate impacts on communities.
Local elections for a highway superintendent, town justice, town board member or even coroner might not have the same snap as state measures or voting for a U.S. president, governor or senator.
But it matters. A lot.
Voting for candidates in local government elections is a pillar of representative government and democracy itself.
If that sounds a tad corny, so be it.
It’s true.
In some Finger Lakes communities, the current swirling debates about whether to allow now-legal marijuana dispensaries to operate will mostly likely be settled by who gets elected next week.
The question of who will mete out justice is at stake in the races for town judges.
And voters understand that how their tax monies are spent to fund the cost of taxpayer-funded public services will be under the control of whoever they put in office.
That alone should get people out to vote Tuesday.
Among the many races listed in the Finger Lakes Times election compendium, it’s likely one of the most closely watched will be the race for two board seats in the town of Seneca Falls. The outcome is expected to dictate the future of the Seneca Meadows landfill.
The two incumbent candidates running for reelection are clear they want to uphold the terms of Local Law 3 — it was adopted in 2016 — that requires the landfill to close by the end of 2025.
Their opponents are in favor of keeping the massive landfill operating and are expected to support overturning — or perhaps modifying — the local law if they win office.
If even one of the incumbents loses his board seat, the balance of power will slip from the current 3-2 majority in favor of closing Seneca Meadows.
No matter how you feel about Seneca Meadows, please vote. That goes for all those other offices and positions too.
Elections matter. All of them.