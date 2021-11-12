If you tuned into, or read about, the ongoing Glasgow climate change talks and debates, you’re familiar with the dramatic rhetoric about the urgency to do, well, something.
No kidding.
Something? Anything?
NASA’s James Hansen started warning U.S. Congressional committees in the 1980s about the dangers posed by climate change. Now, despite decades of passionate political posturing, the reality is that in the 27 years since the first international climate conference, emissions of gases warming the planet have risen sharply, not declined. And the debate in Glasgow is partly over setting goals for 2030.
2030?
The catastrophe clock isn’t just ticking. Its alarm bell is deafening.
In the Finger Lakes, the water level in Seneca Lake reached frightening levels in the past few weeks. Near-record incidents of harmful algal blooms smeared the lake’s surface a month ago. Climate change is a contributor to both, although a few people want to argue the point. We don’t have time for that. It’s time to act.
In the far West, wild rain and windstorms — part of a meteorological-defined atmospheric river — caused flooding and devastation in areas that only months ago were the scene of the largest wildfires on record, in the middle of a record drought.
And that’s just a recent glimpse of the United States. The rest of the globe is in serious trouble too.
After nearly three decades of international climate-change chatter at meetings like the one in Glasgow, the world’s nations can’t get it together.
Thoroughly disturbed by Glasgow this week, I took time off of from my agitated state to read a new science-fiction novel by Andy Weir titled “Project Hail Mary.”
Unlike most sci-fi today, Weir’s latest work is hopeful, not dystopian.
“Project Hail Mary” chronicles an extraterrestrial threat to the Earth. A space phenomenon is causing our sun to gradually lose the radiant power that keeps our planet habitable. Scientists make it clear that disaster in the form of a cooling planet looms in decades unless there is some remedy found.
A cooling planet!
Weir is clearly a master of irony.
A theoretical solution to the sun’s failing radiance is posed by scientists, but with a major hitch. The long-shot solution is light years away, making implementing it an intergalactic Hail Mary pass, like a last-ditch desperate throw made in an American football game.
In today’s real-world Earth, Weir’s scenario would surely spell game-over for humanity.
The ultra-wealthy would hide in well-stocked bunkers. Corporations would squeeze as much profit out of a dying world as possible to support the bunker residents. Politicians would say the sun’s problems were either fake news or the fault of the opposing political party.
But not in Weir’s novel.
In “Project Hail Mary,” the people of Earth form a planet-wide coalition to build and launch a manned, long-distance space expedition to a far-away galaxy where scientists believe a solution might be found — and it didn’t take them 27 years of haggling at international meetings to figure it out.
Just after finishing “Project Hail Mary,” I met some politically active folks who had just decided environment and climate change would be their full focus. Like the young people protesting now at Glasgow, they recognize the “leaders” making decisions about climate change are too timid, too tired, and/or too compromised politically or fiscally to be bold enough to really make a difference.
“Is it already too late?” they asked.
All I dared offer: “I hope not.” But, I suggested they read “Project Hail Mary.”
It’s not a blueprint for solving our ever-increasing climate-change woes, but it is an inspiration that action can spring from unlikely places and people can really work together.